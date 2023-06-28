DWTS Judge Is Having a Hard Time Following Sudden Loss

A longtime “Dancing With the Stars” judge is having a very hard time following the passing of Len Goodman.

On June 22, 2023, Carrie Ann Inaba shared an Instagram post about “experiencing a sense of being at a crossroads.” She received a message from a fan in response and shared her thoughts on her Instagram Stories.

“Thank you so much for the messages. I hope you enjoyed my post. I’m gonna get back on it, but somebody said something that I wanted to address. They said that Len’s passing really affected me and I just wanted to say that it did,” Inaba said in a candid video posted.

“Len’s passing will never feel real to me. And it probably won’t be until I go to work next season and we start the season and he’s not there and then it will sink in. But, until then, it’s just not quite real. And, thank you for that post because it touched my heart deeply,” she concluded.

Carrie Ann Inaba Is Diving Into ‘Self-Reflection’

In her Instagram caption, Inaba explained that there are periods of “personal growth and transformation” but says that people often “forget to acknowledge and adapt to these changes.” She continues by saying that people may often feel “stagnant” because of this change and the failure to allocate time to “reflect.”

Dozens of fans reacted to the post in the comments section, many thanking Inaba for sharing her take.

” know you were going through some health issues, I’m glad you’re slowly feeling better. But I just had to let you know how inspiring your posts are… I hope you start sharing them & the poems & quotes you were sharing,” one person wrote.

“Thanks for the reminder! I need to push my devices to the side, along with the social network – get my butt off the couch.. and get outside and enjoy the beautiful blue sky and sunshine on my face,” someone else added.

“Thank you as always carrieanne for your wise words and feelings,” a third comment read.

Carrie Ann Inaba Penned a Tribute to Len Goodman Following His Death

Months after announcing his departure from “Dancing With the Stars,” Len Goodman died on April 22, 2023, while in hospice care after being diagnosed with bone cancer.

Following the news of his death, Inaba, who was very close to Goodman, reacted on social media.

“A Dancer. A teacher. A refined gentleman. A wonderful storyteller. A special soul. A mentor. A family man. And… A treasured friend,” she captioned an Instagram post on April 24, 2023. “Saying goodbye at the end of last season broke my heart. But today’s news has shattered it all over again. I can’t believe that you’re gone,” she continued.

“You were one of a kind my dear friend. And I will cherish our memories and hold them close, while I join so many others in mourning your loss. Thank you for all that you shared with us. Your humor, your wisdom, your wit and your truth. Until we meet again… Rest In Peace Len,” she concluded.

On May 22, 2023, Inaba shared an Instagram Reel in which she reflected on some of the changes ahead for the show, which she has been a part of since its first season.

“I’ve taken some time off socials and work in general and it’s given me a lot of time to reflect. And I just want to say it’s an honor that after so many seasons, we are still growing and growing evolving with our #DWTS family,” she wrote.

“We have lost some of our loved ones along the way… but they will always be with us in the ballroom. And if you are a part of our #family then you also know that we’ve gained a few new family members along the way. Congratulations to all the new dancing mamas and papas out there. How beautiful it is,” she added.

Season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars” is expected to premiere in the fall of 2023.

