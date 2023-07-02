DWTS Alum Loses a Treasured Loved One

A former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant is mourning the loss of a beloved family member, and “DWTS” fans are stepping up to lend their support. Audrina Patridge starred on season 11 of the dance show and partnered with Tony Dovolani. Prior to hitting the dance floor, she also appeared on MTV’s “The Hills.” Fans who have followed Patridge throughout her many television adventures may even recall seeing this treasured family member who has just died.

Here’s what you need to know:

Audrina Patridge’s Dog Lady Died

On June 30, Patridge took to her Instagram page to share the sad news. “My little Lady crossed the rainbow today,” the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant revealed. She continued, “Almost 14, and full of personality! I’ll miss her, it’s already too quiet without her.” Patridge shared an array of photos featuring her Yorkshire Terrier Lady from the years the dog spent with her family. It appears Lady and Patridge’s daughter Kirra were good buddies, and the dog was apparently quite willing to sport cute accessories like hair bows and bow ties from time to time. Lady was even a good sport about being carried around in a Louis Vuitton bag by Kirra at least once.

Patridge also explained, “She traveled with me everywhere from day 1 and brought so much love n comfort when I needed it the most, she was such a fighter until the very end.” Patridge loved Lady so much that she fought to have her during her contentious divorce from ex-husband Corey Bohan. As The Blast reported in 2017, Patridge was awarded full custody of her daughter with Bohan, as well as custody of Lady. The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant’s love for Lady had been quite apparent long before the legal battle tough. The Daily Mail shared photos of Patridge and Lady captured as the two were strolling the beach together in 2013.

Patridge Received a Lot of Love After Sharing Her Heartbreak

As soon as Patridge posted about Lady’s death, support poured in through notes in the comments section. Fellow “The Hills” alum Kristin Cavallari commented with several black heart emoji, and “Dexter” star Julie Benz left a loving note too.

“Aww we will miss you sweet little lady,” wrote Ashley Wahler, the wife of “The Hills” star Jason Wahler.

“rip your little angel. from a fellow dog mama I can only imagine how sad it is,” added model Josie Canseco.

One commenter shared, “She was such a beautiful and special little fur baby! So hard to say goodbye. Sending hugs and love!”

“I’m so sorry for your loss Audrina. I know the feeling well. She’ll be in your heart forever,” someone else noted.

“This is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to deal with in my life! Forever in our hearts,” another supporter wrote.

A day or so after sharing news of Lady’s death, Patridge shared a couple of Instagram Stories about an interaction with another pup. She was at a nail salon, and a dog named Ponzu was there. The “Dancing with the Stars” veteran gave Ponzu some snuggles, and noted in her Instagram Story she had an emotional moment as the dog reminded her of Lady. In March, Patridge took to Instagram to introduce a new puppy she and her daughter had added to their family. Even with the new addition to the family, it was clear Lady would always hold a special place in Patridge’s heart.