DWTS Alum Reveals Ex Accused Her of Having Affair With Pro Partner

A ”Dancing with the Stars” alum revealed that her relationship suffered while she was a contestant in the celebrity ballroom competition more than a decade ago.

In 2010, Audrina Patridge competed on the 11th season of DWTS and was paired with pro partner Tony Dovolani. The former “The Hills” alum was a strong contender, but was eliminated sixth in the season that saw actress Jennifer Grey take home the mirrorball trophy.

At the time, Patridge dished about her great chemistry with Dovolani.

“Tony and I clicked immediately,” she told The Hollywood Gossip in 2010. “He is the best partner – he’s patient, but he really knows how to push me and encourage me. I am so lucky to have been paired with him.”

But in her new book, Patridge claimed that behind the scenes, her then-romantic partner wasn’t as happy about the pairing.

Audrina Patridge Claims That Her Ex, Corey Bohan, Accused Her of Having an Affair With Tony Dovolani

Patridge was just 25 years old when she competed on “Dancing With the Stars,” while Dovolani was 37 and married and had three kids with his wife, Lina.

In her tell-all book, “Choices: To the Hills and Back Again,” Patridge revealed that during her time on DWTS, her then-boyfriend, BMX rider Corey Bohan, was jealous of her close relationship with Dovolani.

Patridge admitted that the demands of DWTS meant that she was unable to spend a lot of time with Bohan, but that he began to accuse her of having a sexual relationship with her pro partner.

“Every single day, he would make rude, nasty comments about Tony and what he was so sure was going on,” Patridge wrote. “Corey accused me of making the dances too sexy and inappropriate, as if I had control over the steps of the tango.”

“Tony is a happily married man with three beautiful kids,” Patridge wrote. “He’s a real family man — period, full stop. There wasn’t even a hint of anything inappropriate! But he wouldn’t let it go.”

Patridge wrote that Bohan would “constantly” call or text her while she was rehearsing with Dovolani and that she was “embarrassed” by his constant check-ins and possessive behavior.

“I know that Tony and people on the show were starting to notice,” she wrote. “The stress was closely affecting my headspace during rehearsals.”

“The Hills” alum also revealed that Bohan always showed up at the DWTS studio twice a week for the live shows and acted like a supportive partner, but that once they got home he would rant.

“[Corey] acted so loving and proud of me in front of the cameras and the other dancers, before blowing up and yelling at me once we got home,” she revealed.

Once she was eliminated, Patridge revealed that she was secretly relieved that she “didn’t have to be under Corey’s microscope any longer.”

Patridge ended up marrying Bohan, but not for long. In 2018, the MTV star filed for divorce from Bohan after less than a year of marriage, according to Page Six.

Tony Dovolani Left DWTS Because He Was Tired of ‘Babysitting’ His Partners

During his long run on DWTS, Dovolani was paired with everyone from Wendy Williams to Wynonna Judd, but it was his partnerships with certain reality stars that proved to be too much. The Albanian-American pro dancer famously butted heads with TLC reality star Kate Gosselin, and he was partnered with a couple of “Real Housewives” stars as well. He left DWTS in 2016 after being paired with Marla Maples and landing in 10th place.

In 2018, Dovolani told Hollywood Life that “nothing major happened” that prompted him to quit the show, but that he’s simply had enough of “babysitting” certain partners.

“Some of these celebrities, or reality celebrities, I should say, they sometimes … they have an idea of what they think they are and who they are, and they didn’t realize that I wasn’t there to deal with them,” he explained. “I was there to teach them how to dance. So, when it becomes about other than teaching them how to dance, I want no part of it.”

“For me, it’s like when it comes to reality stars, I mean the word itself explains it: reality star,” the DWTS pro added. “Which means that you’re an interesting individual, character maybe… like the villain or somebody that you like. For me, I respect talent. I respect hard work.”

