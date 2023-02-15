DWTS Alum Mourns the Shocking Death of 15-Year-Old Niece

Former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor from season 11 and reality television star Audrina Patridge is mourning the loss of her 15-year-old niece, who died unexpectedly.

On February 14, 2023, Patridge shared a tribute post on her Instagram feed in honor of her niece, Sadie Raine Loza.

“My heart hurts to even write this. My beautiful niece is now in heaven. I know Its not goodbye forever, but it is the hardest to say goodbye for now. We will miss you and cherish every single moment we had with you. Rest in peace Say Say!! We love you forever & ever,” Patridge captioned her post, which featured a few photos of Sadie.

Audrina Patridge Received Support From the DWTS Family, Her ‘Hills’ Castmates & More

Sadie is the daughter of Patridge’s sister Casey Patridge Loza, who fans may recognize from the spinoff show “Audrina,” which aired on VH1 for one season in 2011.

Dozens of people took to the comments section of Patridge’s post to offer her their condolences, including some people from “Dancing With the Stars” and from her MTV family.

“I can’t even imagine that sort of pain. I’m so sorry,” DWTS champ Kaitlyn Bristowe wrote.

“Omgggg this kills me,” added Kristin Cavallari, who was on “The Hills” and on DWTS.

“So so sorry for your loss Audrina. This is heartbreaking. Sending love to you and the family,” Brody Jenner of “The Hills” fame said.

“Audrina! I’m so so sorry! Sending all the love and light to you and your family,” actress Rachel Bilson’s comment read.

Sadie Raine Loza’s Mom Called Her Daughter a ‘Brilliant Starseed’

On Valentine’s Day 2023, Casey Loza shared the devastating news of her daughter’s death in an emotional Instagram post.

“Sadie Raine Loza has left this Earth for the heavens. Writing this was the hardest thing I ever have had to do,” she wrote.

“Not knowing the right words I’ll leave you with this, Sadie liked to remind me that the first law of thermodynamics aka (Law of Conservation of Energy) works in all spheres of life…..’Energy cannot be created or destroyed, it can only be changed from one form to another.’ Transformation is a better word than death. Her story will save countless lives, her memory will never be forgotten. Rest In Peace you brilliant starseed. You’re with your creator. We will miss you dearly. I love you,” she added.

Patridge commented on her sister’s post with two red heart emoji and two crying emoji.

Casey Loza did not share any additional details about her daughter’s cause of death.

Sadie Loza had just celebrated her 15th birthday on February 5, 2023.

“I cant believe youre 15,” Casey Loza captioned a video of her daughter holding a birthday cake with lit candles as the family sang “happy birthday.”

“It feels like the years flew by and we still have so many more adventures to go on! aliens in sedona, portals, learning to drive in the desert hahah i love you so much my little clone. youre so beautiful, kind, smart and funny!! that dryyy af british humor tho. im so proud to be your mom and i cannot wait to see the insane ancient civilization architecture you’re going to construct someday. i love you so so much my sadie raine,” she added.

