‘Dancing With the Stars’ Champion Pays Tribute to Late Father Ahead of Baby’s Arrival

Bindi Irwin, Dancing With the Stars champion and star of Crikey! It’s the Irwins!, is expecting her first child soon, and she took some time to pay tribute to her late father, Steve Irwin, in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, are welcoming their first child, a baby girl, into the world very soon. The couple and Irwin’s mother and brother talked to Entertainment Tonight ahead of their show’s season premiere. When asked about her father, Irwin was emotional.

“He would’ve been a good, good grandpa,” she said. “Yeah, he really would’ve been. I don’t think we would’ve ever seen our daughter. He would’ve just whisked her away into the zoo and it would’ve been perfect. But it is so nice that we’ll be able to introduce her to her grandfather through all of the documentaries. It’s really special.”

Irwin’s Baby Girl is Due Soon

Irwin announced her pregnancy in August 2020 and revealed in September that she and her husband were expecting a baby girl.

“He’d be over the moon,” Irwin’s mother, Terri, said. “I will say one thing for sure is you would never have to wonder what he would’ve worn during any of the milestones. He would’ve worn khaki to the wedding, khaki to everything.”

Irwin’s brother, Robert, also chimed in about their father’s influence.

“I think it’s really special that as a family we get to remember him, honor him in absolutely everything that we do,” Robert shared. “And we make sure that that legacy never, ever dies no matter what. And now with a new wildlife warrior taking on the charge, he would just be insanely excited. I can’t even imagine. It’d be amazing!”

Irwin Has Plenty of Family Support

Though her father is not around anymore, Irwin still has a lot of family support coming from her husband, mother, brother, and her husband’s family.

“I am just so excited,” Robert said. “I can’t wait to just throw her in with absolutely everything. She is gonna be – ah, I’m so excited! She can have whatever she wants and do whatever she wants! It’s gonna be awesome.”

Irwin’s due date is coming up, and that means that she’s getting larger by the day. She recently talked about how her khaki uniform will no longer button over her belly and she had to improvise.

“Reason 1 million I’m thankful for my husband,” she wrote on Instagram. “Borrowing Chandler’s uniform because my khakis won’t button over my belly…”

Chandler responded in the comments, writing, “This photo makes me so happy! You and baby girl are so cute <3”

She also shared a photo of the baby’s nursery, writing, “Sharing our deepest gratitude to YOU reading this message as we get ready for our daughter to arrive. The support we have received from your kind comments, Chandler’s family in Florida, mine in Oregon, friends across the globe, our amazing Australian Zoo family – it means the world to us. Baby Wildlife Warrior is already so loved and we are eternally grateful. With all my heart, thank you.”

