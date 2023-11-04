Controversial Winner Was Reportedly Tapped to Host DWTS

Tom Bergeron revealed his replacement on “Dancing with the Stars” could have been someone besides Tyra Banks.

Bergeron exited the ABC celebrity ballroom competition in 2020 after 28 seasons and was replaced with Banks, but the “America’s Next Top Model” alum wasn’t necessarily a shoo-in for the job.

While speaking on Cheryl Burke’s “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast in October 2023, Bergeron shared that the most controversial winner in “Dancing with the Stars” history may have been under consideration for the role he vacated.

Here’s what you ned to know:

Tom Bergeron Was Told That Bobby Bones Was Asked to Host DWTS

Bergeron told Burke he had heard that radio host Bobby Bones was approached by “Dancing With the Stars” producers after his exit. Bones won the 27th season of DWTS with pro partner Sharna Burgess.

“What I’ve heard is before they went to Tyra they went to him,” Bergeron said of Bones. “That’s what I’ve heard. Now I don’t know if it’s true or not, but I heard it from several reliable sources.”

Both Burke and Bergeron agree that Bones should have taken the job if it was offered to him.

“I would have [if I was him],” Bergeron admitted, before adding that he personally has no interest in ever hosting a reality TV show again.

In 2021, Bones told Us Weekly he would have considered a co-hosting role alongside Banks. “If they came and said ‘Hey why don’t you come back and host with Tyra?’ that would be something I would consider, But I’m never gonna dance again, you know?”

When Bones won the mirrorball trophy, many fans felt he did not deserve the win over runner-up Milo Manheim. Bergeron told the radio show “Greg and The Morning Buzz” that he felt Bones won DWTS fair and square.

Bobby Bones Feared That Sharna Burgess Was Cut From DWTS After Their Controversial Win

Even Bones admitted he was one of the “worst dancers” that season and only won due to fan votes. “Listen, I won. I was one of the worst dancers, right? I used the power of the people,” he told Us Weekly.

Burgess was not asked back to “Dancing with the Stars” the following season, which bothered Bones. In 2019, he told Entertainment Tonight both he and Burgess were “stunned” that she wasn’t asked back the season immediately following their win.

“Now why [she was cut], I don’t really know,” he said at the time. “I don’t even know if they’ve told her. She had been there the longest and was one of the more popular ones, so it could have been a budget thing. I’m not really quite sure how that happened but everyone was shocked by it.”

Bones admitted he actually checked to make sure Burgess was cut due to her win with him. “I actually called and asked them. Like, ‘Hey!’“ he said. “But actually, they were able to use our win to get celebrities this season. “

Bergeron also expressed surprise at Burgess being overlooked that season. “I really felt bad for Sharna because I think she unfairly took some heat from the network and the show,” he said on Burke’s podcast. “I don’t think they invited back the next season, if I’m not mistaken. You got the reigning champion there and you don’t invite her back?”

“I think there was controversy about Bobby’s win, which I understand, “the former DWTS host added. “It’s hard to know what they’re smoking in those back rooms at the network.”

READ NEXT: Len Goodman Tribute Leaves Ballroom in Tears: WATCH