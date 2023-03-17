Tyra Banks Says She’s Leaving ‘Dancing With the Stars’: ‘It’s Time’

Tyra Banks revealed she is leaving “Dancing With the Stars.”

In a March 17, 2022 interview posted by TMZ, Banks, 49, was caught outside of a Whole Foods store and asked about her SMIZE & Dream ice cream business – but she dropped a much bigger bombshell regarding her role on the celebrity ballroom competition.

“I feel like it’s really time for me to focus on my business and on my entrepreneurship,” Banks said. “And producing more TV, but behind the scenes. I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor. Mic drop.”

When asked if she is officially stepping away from DWTS, Banks replied, ”I think it’s time. …I’m an entrepreneur at heart. My heart, my soul is my business,” she said.

“I really, really want to focus on my business, and you can’t do that hosting a show,” the supermodel explained. “So you’ll see me creating things, not just hosting.”

“From the ballroom to the boardroom, baby!” she added.

Banks has been the host of “Dancing With the Stars” since 2020, when she replaced longtime host Tom Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews.

Heavy has reached out to Banks’ rep for comment. Disney+ has not yet confirmed Banks’ exit from “Dancing With the Stars.”

Tyra Banks Admitted It Was A Lot of Pressure to Replace Tom Bergeron

Original “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron hosted 28 seasons of the celebrity ballroom competition before he was let go by ABC. When Banks was named as his replacement, she faced backlash from angry fans. In July 2020, Banks told Us Weekly that Bergeron “set a powerful stage,” but that she was excited to “continue the legacy.” In addition to hosting, Banks was given an executive producer’s credit on the show.

“[I’m] respecting the stage that they have set and then adding my icing to that,” she said at the time. “I feel confident about that, but of course, it’s a challenge, but I don’t back away from challenges.”

Banks hosted two seasons of DWTS solo before Alfonso Ribeiro was brought in as a co-host for Season 31 in 2022.

Fans Reacted to Tyra Banks’ Exit Tease

As of this writing, “Dancing With the Stars” cast members have not reacted to Banks’ comments. But fans began to comment on social media– and the reaction was mixed. In a Reddit thread, some viewers said her exit announcement was “the best news,” while others admitted they had been getting used to Banks.

“Tyra for sure had room to improve, but she was starting to get the hang of the gig,” one fan wrote. “Alfonso by himself doesn’t seem like it’ll be my thing either. But if that’s where they’re heading, I’ll give it a shot. I just feel like the dynamic works better with two co-hosts.”

“I thought last season she did better,” another agreed. “splitting hosting stuff between her and alfonso was a good move. …i wonder if alfonso will take over as main host.”

“I know this is very unlikely but I wish Tom would come back with Erin and join Alfonso as co-hosts,” another chimed in.

