Is a DWTS Cast Member Dating Brian Austin Green?

The Masked Dancer panelist Brian Austin Green is rumored to have a new woman in his life. Ahead of the FOX spinoff’s premiere, Green was linked to someone involved with another celebrity dance competition: Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Sharna Burgess.

According to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Green and Burgess were spotted at Los Angeles International Airport preparing to travel together for the holidays. Daily Mail reports that the masked pair were seen dancing to Christmas music while waiting in line at an airport café.

Although she did not name Green specifically Burgess did allude to having a new man in her life recently. She revealed to Us Weekly that she is “not on the market anymore,” adding that her budding romance is “very new and very, you know, it’s dating, essentially. No one’s calling us a relationship yet.”

Burgess Said She Was Navigating Dating During the Pandemic

Burgess has been open about her search for love and admitted to trying to date this year, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic. She told Us that dating during a pandemic involved “separate blankets and sitting six feet apart” in the park. She even joked, “How funny would it be if I actually found the love of my life during a pandemic?”

Of her new love interest, who certainly appears to be Green, she told Us, “I thought that when I met someone, I would be like scream it from the mountain tops. And it’s actually, it’s almost the opposite. I want to hold it close to me for just as long as I can to stay in this space and just enjoy that human for as much as I can.”

Earlier this year, Burgess was linked to Jason Oppenheimer of Selling Sunset fame after the two were spotted out together.

Green & His Ex-Wife Megan Fox Separated in November 2019

Burgess is the first person Green’s been linked to since his split from ex-wife Megan Fox. Although the two separated in November 2019, the news of their uncoupling did not reach the public until April of this year. E! reports that Fox officially filed for divorce in November 2020 after 10 years of marriage.

According to E!, Green spoke about the split on his podcast, saying, “I feel like people are on paths in life sometimes and you’re on the same path, and you walk that path together, and things are working… then paths just kind of separate sometimes.”

Fox is currently dating Machine Gun Kelly. According to Insider, the two met while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass in March.

Amidst the split, Green and Fox are co-parenting their 3 children: Bodhi, Journey, and Noah. Green has a fourth son from a previous relationship, named Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green.

A source told E! that figuring out custody of the kids was part of the reason why Fox was so delayed in filing for divorce. The source revealed, “They needed to hash out custody and figure everything out. It’s been in the works and this was always her plan. As soon as they wrapped it up and the papers were in order, she filed. They will continue with 50/50 and have a plan for holidays.”

New episodes of The Masked Dancer air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

