Masked Singer Live Spoilers 2020 Finale: Who Gets Eliminated & Revealed?

The Masked Singer season 4 came to a climactic conclusion on Wednesday, December 16, with the final 3 contestants performing one last time in an effort to win the coveted Golden Mask trophy. At the end of the night, only one finalist was crowned the winner, but all were unmasked to reveal their secret celebrity identities.

So, what happened during the finale of The Masked Singer season 4, and who was revealed? Read on to find out.

BEWARE OF MAJOR SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4 Finale Recap

Following an hour-long season recap of the “Road to the Finals,” it was time for one final round of performances, clues, guesses, and voting to determine the winner. For the season 4 finale of The Masked Singer, the final 3 contestants competing for the champion title were the Crocodile, the Sun, and the Mushroom.

