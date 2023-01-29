DWTS Semi-Finalist Undergoes Ninth Surgery to Fix ‘Botched’ Work

Former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Bristol Palin has revealed that she has had nine surgeries in an effort to correct a “botched” surgery that she had when she was just 19.

Palin, who previously appeared on MTV’s “Teen Mom,” is a mom of three kids. She has previously spoken up about the plastic surgery procedures that she’s had, but admits that her breast surgery and ongoing aftermath hasn’t been an easy process.

The daughter of former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin said that she’s had eight prior “breast reconstruction” surgeries ahead of her most recent one on January 25, 2023.

“I’ve had previous surgeries trying to correct that initial damage of muscle tissue and terrible scaring,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, according to Us Weekly.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bristol Palin Said Her ‘Botched’ Breast Surgery Has Made Her ‘Very Self-Conscious’

Although Bristol Palin hasn’t been too forthcoming about what she’s been through over the past several years, she did share a candid photo of herself post-surgery, with four drains hooked up to a supportive breast covering.

“The whole situation has honestly made me very self-conscious my entire adult life. Praying that this is the last surgery needed,” she wrote.

“I hate being a whiner but it kind of does put a setback/pause on life and that’s why I’ve been fairly MIA – trying my hardest to stay positive, hype myself up, and remind myself that I have so much to be thankful for; I’m healthy, fully capable, and this is just an inconvenience because things could always be way worse,” she added.

Bristol Palin competed on the 11th season of “Dancing With the Stars” with ballroom pro Mark Ballas. The two finished the competition in third place; Kyle Massey finished in second and Jennifer Grey won the Mirrorball.

Bristol Palin Previously Revealed the Results of a Tummy Tuck

In May 2021, Bristol Palin shared a Reel in which she debuted her flat stomach — and her scars — all resulting from a tummy tuck she had “years ago.”

“Let’s get reeeel for a sec,” she wrote. “I post what I want y’all to see. From decent angles… and not from insecurities/scars.” The former reality TV star showed various angles of her stomach, pulling up her shirt.

“Here’s something I don’t share. The scar from the tummy tuck I had years ago,” she continued, pulling down her shorts to show her scars, which are at her hips.

“Don’t let this place have you comparing your own worth and stealing your joy,” she wrote, cautioning her fans, many of whom complimented her in the comments section of the post.

“Thank you so much for posting real life! Appreciate this so much as a mommy of 2,” one person wrote.

“We all have scars. Some visible, some not. Nobody is perfect. And I am sure you know this, but it is possible to get scar revisions if you have areas that are keloid. However, I wouldn’t worry about it because you look Amazing,” someone else added.

