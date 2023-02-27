DWTS Pro Britt Stewart Shares Touching Tribute to Boyfriend Daniel Durant

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Britt Stewart took time to reflect on her time on tour with her boyfriend, her season 31 partner Daniel Durant.

“It’s now been over a week without @danielndurant on tour and it just doesn’t feel the same!” Stewart wrote on Instagram. “I’m so proud of Daniel for bringing such a radiant and contagious energy to the @dwtstourofficial stage and everything he does in life!”

She added, “He makes any space he’s in feel full and bright. I’m really so grateful that the whole #TeamSignToShine was able to experience tour and share our hearts with all of you! I will always cherish these memories.”

The video that accompanied the post showed off Durant and Stewart dancing together on several different tour stops.

Daniel Durant & Britt Stewart Started Dating After ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Durant and Stewart revealed that they are officially dating on Instagram on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 with two separate Instagram posts.

Stewart captioned her post simply with a red heart emoji. The video, which was set to the song “Fall In Love With You” by Montell Fish, featured the two dancing around and smiling together.

Durant’s post was a little more direct. He wrote, “My Valentine” alongside a photo of the two smiling at the camera.

After the February 15, 2023, “Dancing With the Stars” live show, Durant revealed a little more about the couple’s relationship and when it really took off.

In the answer to a question asked by a fan, Durant said he wanted to thank Stewart’s family for raising her and being the parent of a dancer, one video uploaded to Twitter showed.

“You can see where she is, she’s inspiring people and making people become successful,” he said. “And I’m so happy I got to meet her and be part of this, and she got to be my teacher. And, we’ve had so much fun together, and we’ve tried our best and learned so much from each other.”

“And, she didn’t take it easy on me, as you guys know. She always gave me a hard time. But, it’s our personalities, we’re very competitive, so as we got along, after ‘Dancing With the Stars’ ended, it happened,” he said, as can be seen in a different video captured by a fan. “You know, it’s our nature.”

The two also shared a kiss on stage. A fan who attended the February 15, 2023 live show, which was Durant’s last stop on store, uploaded a video of the two sharing a dip and kiss after the final bow.

Daniel Durant is Already Taking Care of Britt Stewart’s Cats

Durant shared that he’s already taking care of his girlfriend’s cats. In an Instagram video posted on February 24, 2023, Durant showed off a video of the two cats and the cat tree he was working on building for them.

“When @brittbenae is away, the cats (with a little help from Daniel) will play!” he wrote as the caption.

Durant and Stewart have previously remained tight-lipped about their personal lives and have mostly refrained from speaking publicly about their dating history. Stewart previously dated actor Reid Fenlaw, as evidenced by a 2020 Instagram post. They have not posted about one another since then, however.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.