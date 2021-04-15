‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Launches Non-Profit

One Dancing With the Stars professional dancer is helping to launch a new non-profit organization. Britt Stewart, who made history as the first Black female professional dancer on Dancing With the Stars, is now the president of Share The Movement.

Stewart announced her involvement in an Instagram post.

“Today is a very special day because I get to introduce SHARE THE MOVEMENT to all of you,” she wrote. “After countless Zooms, dance community discussions, lots of hard work and dreaming, our new non-profit organization was born.”

Share The Movement Aims to Help Young Minority Dancers

According to Stewart, Share the Movement hopes to help young minority dancers in their careers.

“Our mission is to increase diversity in the professional dance community by providing financial, educational, and inspirational support to young BIPOC dancers,” Stewart wrote. “I can’t even begin to put into words how grateful and honored I am to be embarking on this journey.”

Stewart is listed as the president of Share the Movement.

“Her passion on the dance floor is also evident in her outreach and volunteer efforts,” the website reads. “Britt previously served on the Programs Committee for American Dance Movement where she focused on expanding opportunities to blend dance programs and special youth initiatives. Britt is dedicated to dance education, maintaining high standards, and representation.”

Other members of the board include dancer, choreographer and TV producer Pam Chu as the secretary, arts manager Brad Bauner as the treasurer, Nikole Vallins as the media relations and fundraising director, choreographer Ashley Lindsey, executive director Kate Harpootlian, Broadway star Daniel Gaymon, and professional dancer Chantelle Good.

The Company Took Inspiration From Daniel Gaymon

According to the Share the Movement website, Broadway star Daniel Gaymon was the inspiration to start the company. When he was 9 years old, Gaymon was invited to join a studio to train, but his family couldn’t afford it. Luckily for Gaymon, according to the website, a group of donors funded his education at the studio.

Gaymon is a Board Member as well as Community Member and Mentor, according to the company website.

Now, Share the Movement hopes to increase diversity by providing different types of support to young dancers. The plan is for the movement to partner with high-quality dance studios in areas with diverse populations and offer young dancers scholarships.

“We plan to provide inspirational support to young dancers through our Share the Movement Community,” the website reads. “Our communtiy program will highlight and share the stories of professional BIPOC dancers throughout the dance world so that young BIPOC dancers have more opportunities to see professional dancers who look like themselves.”

Stewart received praise from many of her Dancing With the Stars costars after announcing the non-profit.

“I love everything about this,” professional dancer Daniella Karagach wrote in the Instagram comments. “Congrats beauty!”

Stewart’s first celebrity partner on Dancing With the Stars, Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir also commented, writing, “Terribly proud of you my darling!”

Stewart is expected to return to Dancing With the Stars for season 30, which is set to begin airing in the fall of 2021.

