Britt Stewart Reveals Her ‘Dream Partner’ for DWTS [Exclusive]

Heavy caught up with professional ballroom dancer Britt Stewart for a chat amid her rehearsals for season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

This season, Stewart danced with football player Adrian Peterson. The two were sent home on the October 17, 2023, episode. When we asked Stewart who her dream partner would be for a future season and she didn’t hesitate.

“I’ve always said if I’m dreaming really big Justin Timberlake or Zac Efron,” Stewart told Heavy exclusively. She noted her history with Efron on “High School Musical.”

“Now, I would love to have Ross Lynch as a partner,” she added. Lynch is an actor and singer perhaps best known for his role in Disney’s “Austin & Ally.”

“First of all, he’s an amazing dancer and his brother Riker Lynch was on DWTS years ago, but I also know Ross from childhood. We both grew up in Colorado and we were in ‘Teen Beach Movie’ together. Having him as a partner would be like a reunion and an amazing opportunity to choreograph and dance with him again,” Stewart added.

Britt Stewart Really Wants to Win a Mirrorball Trophy

Aside from hoping and wishing that she gets partnered with Ross Lynch in a future season of the show, Stewart really has her eye on the prize. She really wants to win a Mirrorball Trophy. For her, it would be a “dream come true.”

Stewart talked to us about being the first Black female pro to be cast on the show and how she wants to finish in first place for more than just her own personal reasons.

“It would be so meaningful to other black artists and anyone who feels like they are a minority. In the 18 years ‘Dancing With The Stars’ has existed, there has only been one black female to ever win and that was Amber Riley on Season 17. I want to be the next,” Stewart told Heavy.

“For me, for the little black girl hoping to dance one day, for anyone that feels underrepresented and for anyone that has a dream they want to achieve,” she added.

Stewart joined “Dancing With the Stars” as a troupe member on season 23, and was brought on as a pro on season 29.

Other ‘Dancing With the Stars” Pros Have Also Shared Their Dream Partners With Heavy

In conversations with other “Dancing With the Stars” pros, Heavy has heard some fun names pop up whenever we ask about a dream partner. For example, Val Chmerkovskiy says he’d love to dance with DojaCat.

“I’d say my dream partner next season would be Oprah or DojaCat,” Chmerkovskiy told Heavy in May 2023.

When we asked Peta Murgatroyd the same question, she had an interesting answer.

“We get this question all the time,” Murgatroyd told Heavy. She admitted that having a partner like Justin Timberlake would be great, but she has different desires as she’s gotten older.

“Obviously. It’s easier. It’s nicer. You can do really great choreography on them. But, in all honestly, as I get to my age of 36… I’m not 25 anymore,” she explained, adding, “I want somebody who’s just fun to be with.”

Other pros have previously shared who they’d love to compete with on the show. For example, during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories, Jenna Johnson said that she’d love an opportunity to dance with “Twilight” actor Taylor Lautner.

Meanwhile, in 2021, Alan Bersten said that his dream partner would be Jennifer Lopez or YouTube star Liza Koshy.

