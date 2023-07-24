DWTS Pro Jenna Johnson Reveals Her ‘Dream Partner’ for Season 32

Season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars” is still months away, but cast rumors have already begun. Fans are anxiously awaiting to hear who will be competing for the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy, but so far, only one name has been confirmed (“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix).

On July 19, 2023, ballroom pro Jenna Johnson did a Q&A on her Instagram Stories and someone asked her who she’d have as her “dream partner” on season 32. Johnson barely missed a beat in her response.

“How amazing would it be if @TAYLAUTNER & @TAYLORLAUTNER were on DWTS?! I would literally cry of happiness,” Johnson wrote in response, adding a photo that was taken when she and her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, appeared on the Lautner’s podcast, “The Squeeze.” Johnson included some arrows around Lautner’s head, letting everyone know that she’d love to dance with him on season 32.

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy have both said that they will be competing on season 32 when it returns in the fall.

“Jen and I both are planning to be back,” Chmerkovskiy told Heavy in May 2023.

Johnson did not compete on season 31 because she was expecting her first child and decided it was best for her to focus on her pregnancy. Chmerkovskiy did compete, however, and finished in second place with “Bachelorette” lead Gabby Windey.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Jenna Johnson’s Response in a Reddit Thread

Following Johnson’s response, someone took a screenshot of her Instagram Stories and shared the snap on Reddit where fans of the show could discuss.

“I’d be here for it. I know Taylor is an actor and definitely a SAG member but he hasn’t done much acting lately. Did one Netflix movie in 2022 but otherwise nothing since 2016 so I’m not sure what his career path is rn,” one person wrote.

“If he’s on, I hope there’s someone that can compete with his fanbase. Not sure how good of a dancer he is but he’ll have the fanbase to probably carry him to the finals, if not the win. And last season was just too predictable. I’d rather see some competition and unpredictability,” someone else added.

“I would be so excited,” a third Redditor said.

Val Chmerkovskiy Previously Revealed His Dream ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partner

In mid-2023, Heavy got an opportunity to catch up with Chmerkovskiy and we wanted to know who he’d like to dance with on the show.

“I’d say my dream partner next season would be Oprah or DojaCat,” Chmerkovskiy told Heavy exclusively.

Unfortunately, Oprah Winfrey is highly unlikely to do the show.

“Oprah has very mixed feelings about reality TV. A few years ago, when she was doing her own show, she didn’t care for it at all. Manipulating people who are so desperate to be famous and making then look foolish on TV is just not something she is comfortable doing,” Huff post reported in 2011.

Regardless who Chmerkovskiy gets paired with, he’s going to be looking for the win, especially after coming so close in season 31.

“Dancing With the Stars” will air on ABC and stream on Disney+ when it returns later in the year.

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum Pens Tribute to Grandson Who Died by Suicide