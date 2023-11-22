DWTS Champ Trying to ‘Pull It Together’ Ahead of Third Wedding

A “Dancing With the Stars” champ is planning on tying the knot — and her wedding is months away.

On the October 9, 2023, episode of Cheryl Burke’s “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, season 7 champ and former “Dancing With the Stars” host Brooke Burke talks about her upcoming special day. She and her fiance Scott Rigsby will be exchanging vows in 2024.

“I’m getting married as soon as I can pull it together and plan a wedding. But it’s happening in 2024,” she said. Brooke Burke, 52, also told Cheryl Burke that she would enlist her to help with her wedding dance before changing things up and saying, “you can help Scott with his dance.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Brooke Burke Won’t Be Wearing White to Her Upcoming Wedding

In September 2021, ET confirmed that Brooke Burke and Scott Rigsby had gotten engaged after two years together.

“He’s amazing and loving and kind and sexy and sweet and fun. I’m really, really happy right now, and we’re enjoying each other’s company, and it’s growing and it feels right,” she told the outlet earlier that year.

Although things are still very much in the planning stages, she has revealed that she won’t be wearing white on her special day. “I already did white,” she told the Daily Mail in July 2023. Brooke Burke was previously married to Garth Fisher (2001-2005) and to David Charvet (2011-2020).

“I might be a bit daring as I am looking at fun colors. I was thinking more of a nude tone, I am really into nude tones these days, they are so elegant,” she continued. She feels that the muted tones are “so flattering” but admits that she hasn’t made a final decision just yet.

“I am also a fan of orange and yellow, so we will see,” she said.

Brooke Burke Says Her Kids Really Like Scott Rigsby

Brooke Burke has two kids Neriah Fisher and Sierra Sky Fisher, with her first husband, and welcomed a third daughter during her marriage to Charvet. Heaven Rain Charvet was just three-months-old when her mom competed on “Dancing With the Stars.”

When it came to finding love again, Brooke Burke knew that she wanted to find someone that fit in with her family — and who loves her kids. She seems to have found that in Rigsby.

“It is awesome because he is a great father. He has two children and that is one of the things that I love most about him. He is really kind and responsible and devoted, so our kids are getting to know each other,” Brooke Burke previously said at the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Luncheon in November 2019 (via People magazine).

“It’s a big deal, but it is really loving and kind, and I am really happy. He is a sweetheart, a really sweet guy. Yesterday I used the ‘B’ word. I was like, ‘Whoa! Boyfriend?! Babe, do you want to be my boyfriend?!’ I had to change his name in my contacts to ‘Boyfriend,'” she added.

Rigsby has one son and one daughter from a previous relationship.

