Bruno Tonioli Shares Emotional Post About ‘Incredible Adventure’

A “Dancing With the Stars” judge was in tears during the semi-finals after Len Goodman revealed his decision to retire from the program.

“I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005, and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show. But I’ve decided I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain. I cannot thank you enough, my ‘Dancing With the Stars’ family. It’s been such a wonderful experience for me, and I’m looking forward so much to next week’s finale,” Goodman said on the November 14, 2022, episode of the show.

The announcement came as a surprise to several people, including some of the pros who were competing on season 31. There was not one dry eye on the judge’s panel after Goodman revealed his decision to part ways with the show.

Goodman has grown very close to the other judges, especially Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, who have been with him on the show since the beginning. Tonioli was very upset as he hugged Goodman and he has since shared a couple of Instagram posts in Goodman’s honor.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tonioli Shared a Couple of Tributes to Goodman on Instagram

On November 15, 2022, Tonioli took to Instagram to share a photo of the four judges (including Derek Hough) in a goodbye post to his dear friend.

“Celebrating ballroom legend LEN Goodman departure from #DWTS I and all @dancingwiththestars will miss you my friend,” he wrote.

On November 20, 2022, just a day before the DWTS season 31 finale, Tonioli shared another photo, this time of just him with Goodman. The two judges were standing outside and hugging one another with big smiles on their faces.

“Celebrating the one and only ballroom legend Len Goodman you are the best my friend best partner I could have wished for @dancingwiththestars @bbcstrictly what an incredible adventure we sheared [sic] happy retirement [love] always Bruno,” he captioned the snap.

The Other 2 Judges Also Shared Tributes to Goodman

Tonioli wasn’t the only judge who shared an Instagram tribute to Goodman. Both Inaba and Derek Hough penned messages to Goodman, who has been the head judge on the panel for many years.

“It’s been an honor. You’ve brought so much wisdom and elegance to the ballroom and to my life. You are a dear friend, an esteemed colleague, and you are forever my family,” Inaba captioned a photo on her Instagram feed.

“Thank you for everything… the laughs, the cries, the disagreements, only to be followed by our high fives, (because we always could respect each others opinions), the amazing lip syncs, the stories, the friendship and the wonderful journey we have shared,” she added before congratulating Goodman on his retirement.

Meanwhile, Hough — who has known Goodman since the age of 12 — shared his own farewell to Goodman on his Instagram feed.

“…To have the pleasure and honor of sitting beside you on a show I hold dear to my heart has truly been a blessing. Im gonna really miss all your funny and brilliant metaphors. Can you please write them all down for me in the ‘The Book of Len’ or something. You have truly made an impact on us all,” Hough wrote.

