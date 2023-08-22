Fans Rally Around Candace Cameron Bure After She Shares Sad News

Candace Cameron Bure is mourning the loss of her dog, Boris. On August 21, 2023, the former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor shared the sad news that her dog had died.

“Life isn’t the same without you, Boris. You will forever be with us in our hearts and memories- you brought us so much love, protection and joy. You were such a special boy. Our hearts will never get over you. Now go run with Emma, Sydney, Gianna, Lola and Samson. My sweet Bobo,” she captioned and Instagram post.

On her Instagram Stories, Bure shared some additional details about Boris’ death.

“Boris actually passed several weeks ago from a very aggressive type of cancer. Our family needed the time to grieve him before posting publicly. He was such a love and hug (literally) part of our family,” she wrote.

Bure and her family welcomed Boris, a Rottweiler, into their homes when he was a puppy. “Oh my goodness, Boris has arrived!!!!!!! I can’t wait to get home and meet him,” she captioned a Facebook post in March 2015. Boris was about 8.5-years-old at the time of his death. The average lifespan for a Rottie is nine to 10 years, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

Bure said that she and her husband, Val Bure, have had five Rotties since they’ve been together.

Here’s what you need to know:

Candace Cameron Bure Received Kind Messages in the Comments Section of Her Instagram Tribute to Boris

Bure put together a video of special moments that she and her family shared with Boris over the past several years. “In loving memory of Boris,” she wrote on the video.

Dozens of comments quickly stacked up, and many are from Bure’s friends and colleagues, including some people from her “Dancing With the Stars” family.

“I’m so sorry for your loss. He will be with you in spirit forever,” longtime “Dancing With the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba wrote.

“I’m so sorry, love. there’s nothing like that heartbreak. sending you and your family comfort,” country music star LeAnn Rimes added.

“Those sweet, beautiful eyes. Run free, Boris. You are so loved,” Bure’s “Full House” and “Fuller House” co-star Andrea Barber said.

“Sending prayers and love to you,” read a comment from “Dancing With the Stars” season 18 competitor, Danica McKellar.

Candace Cameron Bure Often Posted About Boris on Social Media

Even since Boris became part of the Bure family, the “Fuller House” actress has shared him with the world by way of social media.

“Cause Boris thinks it’s OK to chill on the patio table. I mean, who’s really gonna ask him to move? #Rottweiler 8 months, 100lbs and still growing,” Bure captioned a photo of Boris sitting on top of the family’s outdoor dining table when he was still a puppy.

“Happy #nationaldogday ! Boris is simply the best. My love,” she captioned an Instagram post in 2020.

In October 2020, Boris made an appearance in Bure’s video as she was promoting a new book. “Hopefully you guys are a little bit more interested in what I have to show you. My new children’s book ‘Candace’s Playful Puppy’ is now available for pre-order,” Bure wrote on Instagram at the time.

