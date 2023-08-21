DWTS Pro Jenna Johnson Injured During Savor Show

Jenna Johnson suffered an injury while performing alongside her husband, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, and his brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, at their dinner show in Napa.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro has joined the brothers during a few performances at JaM Cellars for their summer residency. The show, called Savor After Hours, is running through September 3, 2023.

On August 19, 2023, Johnson danced in two shows, and ended up getting hurt when exiting the stage following one of the dances. She took to her Instagram Stories to share that she thinks that she broke her toe. Johnson is still able to walk on her foot and the injury doesn’t appear to need any sort of medical attention.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenna Johnson Toe Appeared Badly Bruised

Johnson talked about her injury on her Instagram Stories.

“I just got home from our double show day at Savor and it was an amazing day, amazing shows, amazing crowd,” Johnson said, adding that she had a couple of surprise audience members; JoJo Siwa and Ezra Sosa.

Johnson then went on to paint the picture of what happened that caused her to injure her toe.

“No joke. First show. And one of my first numbers. I’m running off stage. I’m flying off stage. Can’t see because there’s strobes going. I’m barefoot. I roundhouse kicked a light and her toe is gone,” she said. “Now, I’m not a doctor but I will let you decide if you think it’s broken or not,” she added, before showing a video of her toe.

Johnson’s fourth toe on her left foot was completely bruised front and back and was quite swollen, which are signs that the toe is indeed broken, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“It’s giving so swollen and some cute discoloration,” she said. She ended the video with a sarcastic thumbs up.

Jenna Johnson Has Been a Guest Star at Savor After Hours for a Number of Shows

While it’s unclear if Johnson had planned to be a part of her husband and brother-in-laws summer show, she first stepped in when Maks Chmerkovskiy had to head home because his wife was in labor.

“As many of you have seen, @maksimc has joined @petamurgatroyd at the hospital to welcome the newest member of their family and savor this special Father’s Day together. Therefore he will not be performing in the June 18th shows taking place at 2 & 6pm. We are thrilled to share that @jennajohnson will join @valentin and the incredible cast for both performances today as a guest star,” read an announcement on the Savor After Hours Instagram page.

In the time since, Johnson has appeared in the show several more times. Johnson and her son, Rome, decided to move up to the Napa area for the summer to be closer to Val Chmerkovskiy, which also makes it easier for her to participate in the show whenever she’s needed.

“Don’t miss Jenna on the #savorafterhours stage for our June 22nd & 23rd performances,” read another post.

“@jennajohnson RETURNS to guest star on the @jamcellarsballroom stage with @maksimc, @valentin and our incredible cast for performances on Aug 3-6 and Aug 17-20,” an announcement in July 2023 read.

