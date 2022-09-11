DWTS Cast Members Mourn a Huge Loss: ‘It Was Such a Shock’

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum is mourning a terrible loss.

On September 8, 2022, TMZ reported that comedian David A. Arnold had died. The outlet shared a statement from Arnold’s family confirming the sad news.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold. David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss,” the statement read.

Candace Cameron Bure shared a tribute post to Arnold, who worked as a producer on “Fuller House.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Bure Sent Love & Prayers to Arnold’s Family

Bure shared a post about Arnold on her Instagram feed, mentioning his wife, Julie, and his two kids, Anna and Ashlyn, by name.

“David, you were a good one. Man, my heart is broken. Julie, Anna Grace and Ashlyn, we love you and are praying for you. May God wrap His arms around you like you’ve never felt before,” Bure captioned her post.

Bure, who finished 3rd on the 18th season of “Dancing With the Stars,” received support from friends, fans, and even other DWTS contestants.

“I’m so so sorry, my darling friend. Too much heartbreak for all of you this year. Xoxo,” wrote Marilu Henner, who competed on DWTS season 23.

“2022 sucks. We need to wrap Dave in bubble wrap. Love you so much, sweet dear friend,” added Bure’s “Full House” co-star Andrea Barber.

“Just so sad! Such a talented man and loved his comedic grace and focus on family,” someone else said.

Barber Penned a Tribute in Honor of Arnold

In addition to Bure’s Instagram post, her “Full House” co-star and longtime friend Barber also shared her fondness for Arnold.

“The last time I spoke with David was a week ago on the set of That Girl Lay Lay. We talked about his daughter, Anna Grace, who was absolutely rocking her first prominent storyline as her character, Gigi. I told David how impressed I was with her comedic timing, her unwavering confidence, and her uncanny ability to imitate his way of speaking. His face immediately softened, a slow smile spreading across his face, the absolute pride glistening in his eyes. I’ll never forget that look. If you know David, you know that he loved his beautiful wife Julie and his sweet daughters Anna Grace and Ashlyn more than anything else on earth,” she wrote.

Barber encouraged her followers to check out Arnold’s Netflix comedy special and said that he “put so much goodness into the world.”

“We lost a legend yesterday. David, I love and miss you. Give Bob and my mom a hug for me,” she wrote.

Jodie Sweetin, who competed on season 22 of “Dancing With the Stars,” shared her thoughts in the comments.

“I’m just so sad… it was such a shock….” she wrote.

READ NEXT: Did a DWTS Pro Quit Ahead of Season 31?