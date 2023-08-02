Candace Cameron Bure Supports Former DWTS Co-Stars

“Fuller House” star Candace Cameron Bure supported her former “Dancing With the Stars” co-stars when she went on a trip to Napa Valley.

She attended SAVOR After Hours, a “wine-tasting cabaret” at JaM Cellars. The featured dancers are none other than the Chmerkovskiy brothers, Maks and Val. She shared a few clips of the event on her Instagram Stories, as noted by Cinemablend.

“Val and Maks Chmerkovskiy are performing all summer long in Napa Valley at Savor After Hours,” the actress wrote, according to the outlet.

Bure, 47, participated in season 18 of “DWTS” in 2014 and was paired with Mark Ballas. It was the same season Maks won the Mirrorball trophy with Olympic skater Meryl Davis as his partner. That same season, Val was paired with Danica McKellar, who used to work with Bure on the Hallmark network.

Both actresses — Bure and McKellar — have since signed new contracts with The Great American Family.

Bure signed in April 2022, according to Variety, and McKellar signed in October 2021, per Deadline.

Bure is arguably best known for her role in “Full House,” where she played D.J. Tanner from 1987 to 1995.

She married her husband, NHL hockey player Valeri Bure, in 1996, and they have three children: Natasha, 24; Lev, 23 and Maksim, 20.

What Is Savor After Hours?

Savor After Hours in Napa Valley describes itself as “the only wine-tasting cabaret in Napa this summer.”

They promise to take guests on a “journey” of the senses.

“Ignite a journey of all your senses as we pour performances by the glass and immerse audiences in the way wine makes you feel through a captivating blend of dance and music,” their website promises.

Val’s wife, Jenna Johson, has two guest appearances. She’s slated to perform on August 3rd to 6th, and August 17th to the 20th, per Savor After Hour’s Instagram.

Tickets start at $65 and the show, plus a wine tasting, is 75 minutes without an intermission.

The show is running from now until September 3.

Out of more than 370 reviews, the brothers received a 4.83/5 rating on Fever Up.

Dave Coulier Says Bure Is a ‘Leader’

Comedian Dave Coulier, who played Joey Gladstone on “Fuller House,”

“Candace was kind of the driving force of ‘Fuller House,'” Coulier told Yahoo in July. ”

She was a producer and she was kind of the leader of the wolf pack with the girls and I thought she was tremendous,” he continued to the outlet. “I was so proud of those girls.”

“Fuller House” ran from 2016 to 2020.

Coulier was inspired to reprise his role because he wanted to honor the fans of the show, many of whom loved it as children in the ’90s.

“I really wanted to do an homage to the fans who have told us over the years how much they love ‘Full House’ and how much it meant to them, and in a lot of cases, how it not only shaped their childhood, but improved their childhood,” the comedian told Yahoo.