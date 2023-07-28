JoJo Siwa Addresses Candace Cameron Bure’s ‘Traditional Marriage’ Comments

YouTuber JoJo Siwa is breaking her silence.

The former “Dance Moms” star told Nick Viall on the “Viall Files” podcast on July 27, that “Fuller House” star Candace Cameron Bure’s comments about “traditional marriage” bothered her.

“I haven’t talked about this ever,” Siwa said.

“She did her Christmas press release for her movies and … it’s fine, and you should do a movie with traditional marriage with a man to a woman, not that it should be ‘traditional marriage,’ but it is,” Siwa told Viall.

“It wasn’t about that … it was that she wants to do a movie about that to put down [the] LGBTQIA [community] and that she was going to specifically make movies that had no representation of LGBTQIA,” Siwa said on the podcast.

“It’s fine if you are doing it because it’s just your movie’s storyline and it’s just it is what it is, like … not everything needs to be gay essentially.

“But when you’re doing it out of spite to say that, ‘Too much is about LGBTQIA and you guys suck and I want to make a movie about traditional marriage and you’re not traditional,’ that got to me a little bit,” Siwa said on the podcast.

Siwa, 20, and Bure, 47, both appeared on “Dancing With the Stars.” Bure appeared on season 18 of “DWTS” in 2014 and was partnered with Mark Ballas.

Siwa danced on season 30 of “DWTS” in 2021 and was partnered with Jenna Jonhson. She came in second place.

What Did Bure Say?

Bure, 47, quit the Hallmark network in April 2022 to work with the Great American Family, telling the Wall Street Journal that the Great American Family network aligned with her beliefs.

“I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment,” she told the Journal. “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

Bure apologized after her comments caused a backlash online.

“It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone,” she wrote via Instagram in November 2022.

“It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us,” she added.

Siwa and Bure’s feud first started in July 2022, when Siwa said the “Fuller House” star was the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met in a now-deleted TikTok video.

Siwa had been a fan of Bure’s character, DJ Tanner on “Full House,” but claimed the actress rebuked her request for a photo when she was 11 years old.

Siwa said on the podcast that Bure called her and they made amends but she was put off again by Bure’s “traditional marriage” comments.

Siwa Doesn’t Think She And Bure Will Ever Be Close

My cousin got me a new shirt pic.twitter.com/DuHhgRto7b — JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa) January 22, 2021

Siwa — who came out as gay in January 2021 — told Viall that she doesn’t believe that she and Bure will see eye to eye after reading her Wall Street Journal interview.

“Tt gave me a little sense of, ‘OK, you and her are never going to agree, you and her are never going to be friends [or] get along,” Siwa said on Viall’s podcast. “I’m never going to be able to change her.”

“She’s not gonna be able to change me, we can both just live life,” Siwa added during the podcast interview. “But I wish she was able to be a little more open, a little more accepting. I’m OK with calling her out in the way that I did.”