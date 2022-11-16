SEE IT: Carrie Ann Inaba in Tears Over Sweet Tradition She Shared With Len Goodman

On the November 14, 2022, episode of “Dancing With the Stars” long-time head judge Len Goodman announced his decision to retire from the program.

Goodman has been on the show since it premiered in 2005, taking only two seasons off.

“It has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show. But I’ve decided I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain. I could not thank you enough, my ‘Dancing With The Stars’ family, it’s been such a wonderful experience for me,” he said.

After the episode aired, Carrie Ann Inaba did an Instagram Live during which she discussed Goodman’s departure. Inaba was extremely emotional as she talked about Goodman leaving the program.

“Len has made the announcement that he is retiring,” Inaba said, getting emotional. “We all had a little toast here in my dressing room after the show, Len, Bruno, and I, and I think Derek would have been here but I think he was busy… I have to say, we all bawled.”

“It was heartbreaking. Len has become like my family,” Inaba added, starting to cry more. “He’s just so special. And I’m sad.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Inaba Shared the Sweet Thing She & Goodman Always Did Before Each Show

Inaba and Goodman have built a strong relationship over the years and have a lot of memories together, along with Bruno Tonioli and now, of course, with Derek Hough, who joined the judges panel in recent years.

“I know Len, and he wouldn’t want us to be all emotional,” Inaba explained, recalling Goodman giving her a look when she would get emotional in earlier seasons. “He’d be like, ‘pull it together!'” she said with a laugh. “And I love him for that.”

“But little do know, that before each show, we always hold hands, Len and I. We always hold hands and we wish each other well,” she said.

Inaba said that Goodman knows that she’s “sensitive” and he would often show his support to her whenever she gave someone tough feedback.

“We’ve sat next to each other for a long time, so he can feel me,” she explained. “He would always reach over and say, ‘good job.'” Inaba shared that Goodman would tell her that she was “right” and that she was “brave” when giving some of her critiques and said that she is “always grateful” to him for it.

Inaba Thanked Producers for Keeping the Judges Together

Inaba, Goodman, and Tonioli have a bond like no other and Inaba is grateful to the show’s producers for keeping the judges together for the past 17 years.

“From day one, there’s not many shows that have their original judges. Thank you ‘Dancing With the Stars’ for keeping us all. But I want to say it’s a testament to what the show’s all about, which is dancing. Because we’re all dancers. It was always about being a part of something,” she said on her Instagram Live.

“We’ve always made the show the thing. The partnership,” Inaba continued.

“I love you, Len,” she concluded, before moving on to other aspects of the semi-finals.

READ NEXT: Fans Confused After Season 31 Frontrunner’s Ex Shares IG Post