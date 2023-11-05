Carrie Ann Inaba Makes Bold Prediction About Season 32 Winner

Carrie Ann Inaba made a prediction about the 32nd season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Eight celebrities are left on the current season of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition – reality stars Harry Jowsey, Charity Lawson, and Ariana Madix; actors Barry Williams, Xochitl Gomez, and Alyson Hannigan; singer Jason Mraz; and social media star Lele Pons – but veteran judge Inaba thinks one of them stands out.

During the “Monster Night” theme for the competition on October 31, 2023, Inaba singled out Madix as the potential future mirrorball champion. The “Vanderpump Rules” star, who is partnered with Pasha Pashkov, performed an Argentine tango that scored her first 10 of the season—and Pashkov’s first 10 ever as a pro dancer.

“I think you have what it takes to win it,” Inaba told Madix and Pashkov after the performance. “You have something spectacular.”

Ariana Madix Responded to Carrie Ann Inaba’s Comment

Madix appeared to be floored following Inaba’s flattering comment. The Bravo star told Us Weekly, “It’s the coolest thing ever to hear her say that.”

“Carrie Ann is a tough critic. I know she doesn’t say that lightly,” Madix added. “I just hope in the coming weeks I can prove her right.”

Madix noted that it was gratifying to show off her progress in front of the “Dancing with the Stars” judges, which also include Derek Hough and Bruni Tonioli.

“I just don’t want to let her down after saying that” Madix added of Inaba. “I just want to keep getting better. … Two weeks from now, I hope to still be here and have her be like, ‘I was right.’”

Inaba previously told Parade she loves the array of talent on “Dancing With the Stars” this season. “I think that there’s a lot of people that have room to grow, and I think that’s what the show’s always been about,” she said. “I love watching people grow, and I think that is why people continue to tune in and why they get so engaged. You want people to root and have heroes.”

Tom Sandoval Also Predicted Ariana Madix Will Win ‘Dancing With the Stars’

In March 2023, Madix was thrust in the headlines following her ex-boyfriend’s shocking cheating scandal with their co-star Raquel Leviss.

Sandoval and Madix are not on amicable terms. But in July, the Schwartz and Sandy’s co-owner told TMZ he thought his ex would go far in the “Dancing With the Stars” competition.

“I don’t want to jinx her, so I’ll just say a 9 [out of 10 chance she will win],” he said. “I don’t want to say a 10, but I think she’s got a really good shot, I would definitely say 9, 9.5.”

In a separate interview, Sandoval said he planned to watch his former girlfriend on the show and give her his votes.

“I’ll be doing both, voting and watching,” Sandoval told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m really, I’m really excited for her. I know she has been wanting to do this show for years. I think she’s going to do great. She’s a really hard worker. I think she’ll go far, hopefully.”

