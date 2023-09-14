Is Carrie Ann Inaba Back Together With Her Ex-Boyfriend?

Carrie Ann Inaba left some fans confused when she posted a photo and birthday tribute to her longtime friend — and ex-boyfriend — Fabian Viteri.

“Sometimes life throws us big curve balls. Grateful we both made it through our 2023 still smiling and laughing. Wishing you a Happy Birthday Fabian! Grateful that we are still close after all we’ve been through,” the “Dancing With the Stars” judge captioned an Instagram post on September 10. 2023.

“And mostly grateful for the laughs and building thing together. And of course, our awkward moments. Life is never what you think it’s going to be. But I’m grateful for you and Aries. And your older person urban cowboy wisdom,” she continued. She ended her post by wishing Viteri a happy birthday and adding the kiss emoji.

After reading some of the responses to her post, Inaba confirmed that she and Viteri are not in a relationship.

Some Fans Were Confused by Carrie Ann Inaba’s Post

Shortly after Inaba uploaded her post, some fans asked if she was dating Viteri.

“@carrieanninaba is the guy you met during the pandemic? Because I’ve wondering if you were still together…” one person wondered.

“Is this the neighbor you met during the pandemic? Are you back together? I hope so! I was rooting for you two!!” someone else asked.

“I’m so happy you’re still together…Happy Birthday, you’re a fortunate man,” a third comment read.

When Viteri commented, things got even more confusing. “Yes indeed , thank you K for your thoughts, words, surprises, and specially for sharing the love and the [dogs],” he wrote. Inaba responded with two red heart emoji.

It didn’t take long for Inaba to realize that fans were curious about the status of her relationship with Viteri, so she posted to the comments.

“Sorry for the confusion… we aren’t actually together. We are still close friends. I’m just grateful for our friendship after all we’ve been through. And wishing him a happy birthday,” she said.

Carrie Ann Inaba Met Fabian Viteri in 2020

Inaba met Viteri in 2020 and the two dated for about a year.

“So, I met this man; he’s from my neighborhood, and we met, sort of, walking our dogs, and there’s more to the story … He’s older than I am, and he’s a wonderful human being. And now, I understand how a relationship can work. He’s been so supportive and a mature adult ‘cause maybe sometimes I’m not, so that’s working really well,” she said on an episode of “The Talk.”

In May 2021, Inaba confirmed that she was single.

“I am single. Again. I am also … grateful for what was. Confused. Uncertain of the future. Sad. Hopeful. Trying to allow the emotions. Trying to be strong, allowing myself [the] space to cry and I will grow. And I will evolve. And I will survive this too. And I will honor that gift that it was,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, according to Us Weekly.

About a week later, People magazine reported that Inaba and Viteri were hanging out — as friends.

