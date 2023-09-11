Fans Upset After DWTS Pro Disappears From the Show After 9 Seasons

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro who previously competed on nine seasons hasn’t been a part of the show since season 29 and fans are wondering why.

Keo Motsepe joined the cast as a pro on season 19 and was partnered with Lolo Jones. The two were the first pair to go home. Motsepe returned for season 20 and he and his partner Charlotte McKinney were eliminated in second place. From there, Motsepe appeared on seven more seasons, making it to the semifinals only once; on season 27 with “Harry Potter” star Evanna Lynch.

Fans Started Talking About Keo Motsepe on a Reddit Thread

About two weeks before the “Dancing With the Stars” season 32 official cast reveal, insider Kristyn Burtt took to TikTok to reveal the pro lineup and Motsepe wasn’t on the list. This seems to have caused fans to open up a conversation about why he hasn’t been on the show since season 29.

“Keo definitely deserved better. I still remember his IG story when he first met Evanna, he seemed so excited. At least we’ll always have that face he gave us when Bobby won. I do hope to see him back some day though,” one Redditor wrote.

“It really is sad they never gave him a chance to win the mirrorball. Because they always gave him partners who couldn’t dance,” someone else added.

“Nobody talks to him anymore and he has his comments permanently turned off and is hardly on instagram anymore when he used to be on all the time. There’s a story there, we just don’t know what it is but it feels like more than him just being cut,” a third comment read, referring to his Instagram comments which have indeed been turned off.

Although Motsepe doesn’t post much about being on the show he did post on Instagram when longtime judge Len Goodman died in April 2023.

The last time that Motsepe appeared on “Dancing With the Stars” was on season 29 when he was partnered with Anne Heche. The two were eliminated third.

When Heche died following a car crash in August 2022, Motsepe shared a post on Instagram. “I love you,” he wrote, tagging the star’s official Instagram account.

Keo Motsepe Previously Spoke Out About Not Being Cast on Season 30

After the cast for season 30 was revealed and Motsepe’s name wasn’t on the list, he told Us Weekly that it was “disappointing.’

“While it’s disappointing to not be back for season 30, I’ve been honored to be on the last nine seasons of the show and look forward to returning in the future. There’s a great group this season and I wish all the dancers and the show the best of luck,” he told the outlet, adding, “I also have some exciting opportunities in the works, so don’t worry, you’ll be seeing me again soon enough.”

At the time, many fans thought that Motsepe had been fired or not brought back to the show for a specific reason, though production has never clarified one way or the other.

