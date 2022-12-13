Carrie Ann Inaba Seeks Medical Attention After Scary Injury

Carrie Ann Inaba has provided fans with an update after visiting an urgent care center not too far from her home.

The “Dancing With the Stars” judge had been “building furniture” when she heard her rib “pop.” The very next morning, she decided to get checked out by a doctor.

“Lesson learned: My rib cage is not a vice and is not stronger than wood,” Inaba wrote on her Instagram Stories. Inaba went on to talk about the virtual check-in at the urgent care center, declaring “the future is here.”

“It’s so weird,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “You talk to a person who is somewhere else and you scan your documents in,” she explained. “And not I think I need to get my hearing checked LOL. I couldn’t hear them when I was right up next to the screen but I can hear everyone else checking in from across the room,” she added.

Some time after her appointment, Inaba gave her fans an update.

Inaba Fractured Her Rib While Assembling Furniture

Inaba had been at home assembling a new piece of furniture that she purchased when she got hurt doing so. She shared a video on her Instagram feed giving her fans an update following her urgent care visit and some x-rays.

“I just got back from urgent care and I have a fractured rib,” Inaba said. “Oh my God. Anyway. I can’t believe it.”

Inaba went on to share a couple of things that she learned from the experience.

“If you have a broken rib or a fractured rib, you still want to take deep breaths despite how uncomfortable it is because you don’t want to get pneumonia,” she said while laying in bed, surrounded by her dogs.

“Do not use your chest as a brace to make furniture like to pull it together to make that little wooden peg stick in the other peg because you can snap a rib,” she continued.

Fractured Ribs Can Cause Severe Pain

Unfortunately for Inaba, there isn’t too much that a doctor can do for a fractured rib. The condition can be extremely painful and can take several weeks to fully heal.

According to Yale Medicine, managing the pain is one of the most important things a patient with a fractured rib can do. Staying active, continuing to take deep breaths, and being mindful of any other new symptoms that may arise are important things to keep in mind when you have a fractured rib.

Several people have sent Inaba wishes for a speedy recovery in the comments section of her post.

“So sorry to hear. Take care of urself beautiful Carrie Ann! Sending some healing thoughts ur way,” wrote season 31 competitor Shangela.

“Oh no!! Heal and take care,” Sam Champion, who also competed on season 31, added.

“Bummer, I sure hope that you heal quickly. Take care of yourself,” read a fan comment.

“Hope you heal and feel better soon, wishing for a speedy recovery,” another fan said.

