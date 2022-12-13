Lindsay Arnold Gets Nasty Messages About Her Pregnancy Body

Lindsay Arnold is pregnant with her second child. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro is expecting a baby girl with her husband Sam Cusick. The baby is due in the spring of 2023, around the same time as her gal pals Witney Carson and Daniella Karagach, both of whom are due in May 2023.

“Baby #2 coming May 2023,” Arnold captioned an Instagram post in October 2022. “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister,” she wrote.

Since the big reveal, Arnold has shared that she and Cusick are expecting another girl.

“We are beyond excited to bring another sweet girl into our family and so so happy that Sage will have a sister,” Arnold captioned her gender reveal post on November 1, 2022.

Arnold has also been sharing some updates about her pregnancy, including how she has been feeling and photos of her baby bump. However, some fans have been fairly critical of Arnold for holding her bump in pics — and she has responded to some of the less than positive comments.

Here’s what you need to know:

Arnold Responded to 2 Nasty Messages on Instagram

On December 1, 2022, Arnold took to her Instagram Stories to share an unpleasant message that she received on one of her recent photos.

“No one cares about yr belly. Cover it up,” the Instagram user commented.

“Geez girl. Tell me how you really feel,” Arnold wrote in response, adding three crying with laughter emoji. The original comment appears to have been deleted.

The same day, Arnold had put up a question box on her Instagram Stories asking if anyone needed links to the products that she often promotes. One person used the box to comment on Arnold’s baby bump.

“Why do you poke your belly out? Like you have a good bod for 17 weeks. Stop forcing it,” someone wrote. Arnold shared the comment — and responded to it.

“Lol honestly I’m kinda just confused reading this. PSA to online trolls get your words straight before typing,” she said.

Several People Defended Arnold in the Comments Section of Her Instagram Post

Fans of the ballroom pro defended her in the comments section of her 17-week bumpdate post.

“As someone who had a small baby bump, I know how it feels to have people saying ‘Are you even pregnant? Your belly is so small? I wish I was that small when I was pregnant.’ Your belly is beautiful, and you are growing a life and that needs to be celebrated,” one person wrote.

“You show that tummy girl all you want, stupid trolls make stupid comments. You’re beautiful,’ someone else said.

“I care about your belly!!! That’s why I follow you. Congratulations,” a third comment read.

“I’m ‘smaller’ statue as well, but wasn’t as blessed in that aspect as you ladies(but blessed with two beautiful little ladies, which is worth more than anything in the world!), but the comments on either spectrum are absolutely unnecessary and ridiculous! Both spectrums are absolutely beautiful… I hope everybody remembers that,” another Instagram user added.

