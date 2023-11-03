Carrie Ann Inaba Shares Secret Video She Made With Len Goodman

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba gave fans a rare, real-life look at her friendship with Len Goodman. Just one week after the DWTS cast performed a gut-wrenching tribute dance in honor of the late choreographer, Inaba posted a throwback video from two years prior that showed just how much fun they had behind the scenes.

In November 2022, Goodman retired from his post as head judge on the celebrity ballroom show. He died of cancer in April 2023.

Carrie Ann Inaba Posted a Video That Broke the Rules

On October 29, 2023, Inaba posted an Instagram video taken in 2021. In the clip, she danced with Goodman in his trailer on the DWTS soundstage. The two friends showed off their moves to the Olivia Newton-John/ John Travolta song “You’re the One That I Want.” Goodman and Inaba laughed as they danced and sang along to the 1978 hit.

But in the caption, Inaba revealed she broke the rules to shoot the video.

“I’ve been hesitant to share this video, but it brings me so much joy… so here it is!” Inaba captioned the clip. She noted she shot the video on “Grease Night” for “Dancing With the Stars” during the early stages of the Covid pandemic.

“I snuck into his trailer and we made our first #tiktok together,” Inaba wrote. “I wasn’t supposed to be in his room, so I was asked to take it down. But I couldn’t. Neither one of us had a clue what we were doing, but we sure did have a good time. This was the real us… and I will always remember this moment as one of my favorites with my friend Len.”

“Grease Night” took place during season 30 in 2021 and featured special guest stars Olivia Newton-John, and Frankie Avalon. But DWTS still followed strict Covid protocols at the time.

According to People magazine, the show had a safety plan that included social distancing, masks, frequent testing, zones, and separate pods for the glam squad teams. Married pro dancer couples had to live apart.

“We follow CDC guidelines and a comprehensive safety plan that includes social distancing, PPE, and KN95 masks,” a rep for the show said at the time.”​All of Zone A is required to be fully vaccinated, regular testing of cast and crew and more. ​On set we have a strict pod system, all couples have their own hair and makeup so the pods are no more than four people.”

Carrie Ann Inaba Became Emotional During a Tribue to Len Goodman on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Inaba has been very nostalgic about her time with Goodman. The two sat side by side for nearly 20 years on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Following an announcement that the mirrorball trophy would be renamed in honor of Goodman, Inaba reacted in an Instagram video. “This is our first season without Len and I’m just thinking of Len,” she told fans. “I’m so happy that we have named the Mirrorball Trophy after Len Goodman. So, he will always be with us. I miss him so much.”

On October 24, the DWTS pro dancers paid tribute to Goodman with an emotional waltz set to the song “Moon River.” At the end of the dance, a spotlight shone on the chair where Goodman once sat. Inaba embraced fellow judge Bruno Tonioli as they broke down in tears.

The same day the dance aired, Inaba posted a remembrance of Goodman. “I miss you my friend… so many wonderful moments shared.” she wrote. “From the moment we first met, on that first episode of @dancingwiththestars you won my heart… and the hearts of everyone who met you.”

