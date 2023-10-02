Longtime DWTS Judge Len Goodman’s Official Cause of Death Revealed

Len Goodman, who is best known for his time on “Strictly Come Dancing” and “Dancing With the Stars,” died in April 2023.

Now, nearly six months after his death, The Daily Express has obtained a copy of Goodman’s death certificate, which lists his official cause of death as prostate cancer that spread to Goodman’s bones.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Stage IV prostate cancer is diagnosed when cells from the tumor “break away and spread to other parts of the body.” Though there are treatments that can ease a patient’s symptoms, such a diagnosis does not have a cure.

Here’s what you need to know:

Len Goodman Kept His Prognosis Private

Goodman previously opened up about having cancer, as recently in 2020 when he had a cancerous mole removed.

“I had a tiny little mole thing on the side of my head, probably from being out and playing golf and whatever. And it was such a simple process. The doctor put a few injections around it, took it out and I’m back to my gorgeous self,” he said on “Good Morning Britain,” according to the Irish News.

“It’s so important that we do keep covered up. I used to wear a baseball cap but now I wear a straw hat which fully covers the forehead and so on. I put a lot of Factor 50 on my face when I play golf and fingers crossed everything is going to be gorgeous,” he added.

Many years earlier — in 2009 — Goodman was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“I’ve had the surgery now. Everything’s gorgeously good. I’ll be back in September for sure,” he told the Daily Mail of his return to “Dancing With the Stars” at the time. “I could have said ‘sorry’ and not done the show, but the doctors felt I wasn’t riddled with it and it wasn’t so far advanced that it was a life-or-death scenario,” he continued, adding, “It takes a few weeks to get everything set up for the operation anyway, so I went ahead and did the show. I had the surgery done as soon as I got back from America.”

When Goodman learned that his cancer had returned and spread to his bones, his prognosis was not good — but he chose to keep the severity private. On the May 1, 2023, episode of Jana Kramer’s “Whine Down” podcast, DWTS judge Derek Hough said that he knew that Goodman was ill but didn’t know the extent. “This was a huge shock to all of us,” he said.

Len Goodman Died in Hospice Months After Retiring From ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Goodman announced that he was leaving “Dancing With the Stars” during season 31.

“This will be my last season judging on Dancing with the Stars. I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show. But I’ve decided I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain. I could not thank you enough the Dancing with the Stars family. It’s been such a wonderful experience for me,” Goodman said in November 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Five months later, BBC News confirmed that Goodman had died in a hospice facility in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

“It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78,” said Goodman’s agent Jackie Gill in a statement, per Variety. “A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him,” Gill added.

Ahead of the season 32 “Dancing With the Stars” premiere, executive producer Conrad Green shared that the coveted Mirrorball Trophy would be renamed in Goodman’s honor.

“The Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy will now be lifted on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ like the Vince Lombardi trophy is lifted at the Super Bowl,” Green told USA Today. “We wanted to make Len a permanent part of this show, to always remind people the importance he’s had to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and how much he meant to all of us,” he added.

