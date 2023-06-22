DWTS Alum Gives Update on ‘Challenging’ Pregnancy

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum is pregnant with her third child and she’s giving fans an update as she prepares to welcome her newborn.

Jana Kramer, who announced her engagement to boyfriend, Allan Russell, in May 2023, has also shared that she and Russell are expecting their first child together. Kramer has been adjusting to having two kids and being pregnant, which has been a bit of a challenge for her.

“Right now it’s hard to make time for myself while balancing filming a movie, kids, moving, and being pregnant, but I’m grateful for the season and take quiet moments at night when my kids are tucked in,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I’ve been really sick to my stomach, so it’s been challenging, but I’m just listening to my body and what it needs,” she added.

Kramer, who appeared on season 23 of “Dancing With the Stars,” is officially in her “Next Chapter,” which is also the title of her new book.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jana Kramer Called Her Pregnancy a ‘Blessing’

In an interview with People magazine, Kramer admitted that she didn’t think she’d have more kids following her divorce from Mike Caussin.

“I didn’t think it would ever happen again, if I’m being honest. I’ve been through a lot, so this has just been a really beautiful thing. I’m letting it all sink in. It’s everything I’ve wanted and more. Allan was so sweet. He wrote me this little sticky note saying, ‘You deserve the happy ending,'” she told the outlet.

After the story was published, Kramer took to Instagram to share the news with her social media followers.

“We’ve been keeping another secret from you guys (I promise this is the last Announcement…at least for a little while) but I’m pregnant!!!! Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story. I never thought I would see the word pregnant again on a test,” she captioned an Instagram post on June 8, 2023.

Jana Kramer & Allan Russell Will Raise Their Baby in a New Home

In the aftermath of her split from Caussin, Kramer decided to put her home on the market and move to a new place to start a new life.

“Our house has officially sold and this is our last week,” she captioned an Instagram post on June 4, 2023, just days before she confirmed her pregnancy.

“A lot of emotions as I pack up the 4 years me and the kiddos spent in this house…I had some of the hardest years of my life in this home, but I also had the greatest times of my life too. I’m so grateful for all the memories…good and bad,” she continued, adding that she’s “ready” for what’s next.

In another post, Kramer put together some of her fondest memories from the home she raised her two kids in.

“The other day we said our goodbyes to our house. Lots of emotions but grateful for the memories had and hopeful for the memories to come in our new home coming soon,” she captioned that post.

Kramer has not shared the due date for her third child, nor has she shared the baby’s sex.

