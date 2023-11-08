Former DWTS Pro Says Carrie Ann Inaba Made ‘Mean’ Comments About Her Partner

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Lacey Schwimmer is speaking out about her experience on the show.

On the October 30, 2023, episode of “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans,” Schwimmer discussed comments that Carrie Ann Inaba made about season 13 contestant, Chaz Bono.

“I was standing up for him,” Schwimmer said. “I said, you know, ‘it’s unfortunate that the show doesn’t have his back. And I do think that they’re being a little extra critical on him, making fun of his appearance and what he looks like when he dances. But their not doing it to anybody else.’ And I said it seems a little hatred,” she continued.

Schwimmer then said that “it was the judges” who’d been making the comments. “It was never Len [Goodman]. Len was very respectful,” she said.

“I want to say it was Carrie Ann [Inaba]. I think she had made a remark that he looked like a fluffy teddy bear,” Schwimmer recalled. “It had nothing to do with his dance technique, it had nothing to do with him as a human being. It had everything to do with his aesthetic. What he looked like. And, to me, that is so uncalled for. That’s not what we’re here for. And it’s just mean,” she added.

Chaz Bono Was the First Transgender Person on DWTS

Bono was the first (and, so far, the only) transgendered person to compete on “Dancing With the Stars.” According to Today, his casting was controversial and some people even suggested boycotting the show.

“I feel like if people who are on the fence just watch the show, I think they’re going to feel comfortable with me pretty soon. I’m a really kind of regular guy. I think I’m a pretty nice guy. My heart is in the right place and I think if people just watch, they’ll see that,” Bono said at the time.

Meanwhile, Schwimmer was also interviewed about the historic pairing.

“I just hope people understand that he’s just like everybody else and he’s here on a dancing show to shake his groove thing,” she said.

Bono and Schwimmer made it halfway through the competition, eliminated in seventh place.

Chaz Bono Underwent Gender Reassignment Surgery in 2009

Bono was born Chastity Bono to parents Sonny Bono and Cher. Just after his 40th birthday, however, he began the transition from female to male.

“This is how I was born. I mean, there’s no doubt in my mind,” he told “Nightline” anchor Cynthia McFadden in 2011 — the same year he competed on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“It’s actually pretty simple if you look at it. We all in the womb start out as female and then hormones come and we either stay female or we become male. I think of it as hormones that, you know, went in the brain but not in the body, and that’s all being transgender is. It’s just that the sex of your body and the gender of the brain don’t match up,” Bono said.

