Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Hope to Grow Their Family

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are thinking about growing their family in the future. In an interview with ET, Chmerkovskiy said that he and his wife are “looking to expand the fam.”

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd welcomed their son Rio in June 2023. They also share son Shai, born in 2017.

“We’re definitely not saying we’re done,” Chmerkovskiy told ET.

Murgatroyd is competing on season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside actor Barry Williams.

Peta Murgatroyd Would Love to Try for a Girl

During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in August 2023, Murgatroyd said that she would love to have a third baby when a fan asked if she would expand her brood.

“I would so have another one. Hopefully, we get a girl. If it happens, it happens. That would be amazing,” she said, according to The U.S. Sun.

And this isn’t the only time that Murgatroyd has expressed wanting to have a daughter. Back in 2019, she told Life & Style magazine that she wanted a baby girl.

“There’s a lot of testosterone in our house. Having a girl to balance it out would be great,” she told the outlet. “We kind of have to plan things around work, but I don’t want to wait too long. Maybe three to six months. Maks needs a little girl,” she added.

As for how Chmerkovskiy feels about having a daughter, he would love to be a “girl dad.”

“I want it on the record, right here right now,” Chmerkovskiy told ET in 2020. “I want a girl more than anything, and if it’s going to be another boy, it’s going to be incredible. But I’m the girl dad,” he added.

Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy Have Shared Their Fertility Struggles

After welcoming Shai, just about everyone wondered when Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd would have another baby. The couple had been honest about wanting to add to their family, but it didn’t happen for quite a few years.

In 2022, several months before getting pregnant with Rio, Murgatroyd opened up about her fertility struggles. In an interview with People magazine, Murgatroyd said that she had three miscarriages.

“I was sitting in the bathroom sobbing. I’m surprised nobody walked in because I was crying so heavily and wailing, one of those deep cries. That was something that will probably live with me for the rest of my life, being on that toilet by myself, knowing what was happening and not being able to stop it,” she recalled of one of the losses.

From there, Murgatroyd shared her IVF journey on social media. She did one transfer, but the pregnancy wasn’t viable. A few months later, Murgatroyd announced that she was pregnant.

“All natural, it happened,” she told People. Five months later, baby Rio was born.

“We are overjoyed to share our baby boy with all of you. @shai.aleksander is already the best big brother and we all feel very complete. Life is good,” Murgatroyd captioned an Instagram post on June 21, 2023.

