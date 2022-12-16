Celebrities Who Want to Join ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” finished up in late November of 2022, but many celebrities who previously shared they want to be part of the show did not get cast on the season.

Some celebrities who have openly said they’d love to be on “Dancing With the Stars” include Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, conservationist Robert Irwin, and AEW star Britt Baker.

Read on to learn which celebrities have said they’d want to join the show and why they think they’d do well.

Jordan Chiles Would Be on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Jordan Chiles, who competed as a gymnast at the 2020 summer Olympics and won a silver medal in the team event, has expressed interest in joining the show.

During the 2022 ESPYs, Chiles chatted with Variety on the red carpet and said she’d love to be on the competition show. Chiles is currently a student at UCLA.

Chiles was asked if she would even have time to do the ballroom competition after being asked.

“I’d love to do ‘Dancing With the Stars,’” she shared. “That’s something, maybe this season, you never know what can happen. But crossing my fingers. We’ll see if I have time.”

Chiles would not be the first Olympic gymnast on the show; in 2021, Sunisa Lee competed alongside Sasha Farber, and Simone Biles was also on the show with the same partner in season 24. It’s possible Chiles will still be present on a future season of the show.

AEW Star Britt Baker Says She Could Win

In an interview with Barstool Sports “Rasslin’”, AEW star and World Champion Britt Baker said that she would like to join the show. She’d be following in the footsteps of professional wrestlers Stacy Keibler, who finished third in season 2, Chris Jericho, who appeared on season 12, Nikki Bella, who was partnered with her now-fiance Artem Chigvintsev in season 25, and Mike “The Miz” who was on season 30 of the show.

“My favorite talent winning show is absolutely ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and I’m manifesting my… I’m gonna be on it, yeah.” she said.

Then, she clarified, “Well, I’m not cast for it yet, but I’m manifesting it. I’m gonna win the Mirrorball Trophy. I’m gonna be the first-ever professional wrestler to be both a champion and a Mirrorball Trophy champion.

Robert Irwin Would Do the Show

Robert Irwin, animal rights activist, brother of “Dancing With the Stars” champion Bindi Irwin, and son of the late Steve Irwin, has also said he’d love to be on the show.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Robert talked about his desire to join the show.

“We’ve gotta do that, don’t we?” he told the outlet when asked if he would be on “Dancing With the Stars. ” Yeah, I reckon it’s about time, eh?”

He says he doesn’t know how well he would do in the competition, but “I’d definitely giving it a go. I reckon [Bindi] could give me some tips. I think it’s be a lot of fun.”

Two Celebrities Have Claimed to be ‘Blacklisted’ from DWTS

Over the years, some celebrities have shared that they believe they have been blacklisted from “Dancing With the Stars.”

Ray J, who is an American singer, actor, and TV star, became a household name after a pornographic video of him and Kim Kardashian was made public in 2007. Now, Ray J says that his career is being ruined by the Kardashians and Kris Jenner, he alleges in new Instagram videos and captions.

In a video posted on September 11, 2022, Ray J shared that he wants to be on “Dancing With the Stars” but has been effectively blacklisted by the show.

“I was playing my role, play your role, soon as the world found out… as soon as y’all stole all that money from my sister and the court granted my sister the win and y’all had to pay my sister back,” he says in the clip.

He added, “Kim’s like, man, keep my name out of it Ray! Like I don’t even wanna talk to you again. First, y’all steal from my sister, now y’all trying to steal my career. I wanna dance with the stars. I wanna dance with the stars, but I can’t dance with the stars, ’cause y’all told Deena Katz how bad of a person I am.”

A Bravo celebrity has also said they were blacklisted. Vanderpump Rules star Schaena Shay has said she feels like she was blacklisted as well after the show found a “weed pen” in her purse during a taping of the show.

“Apparently, once you cross the gates at the CBS lot it’s like private federal property, and I brought drugs onto that property,” she said during an episode of her podcast, Schaenanagins. “At the time, I had my medical card. They didn’t care. They took my ID, they said ‘Don’t ever come back.’ So I have not tried to go until this season.”