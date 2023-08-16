Charli D’Amelio Shares Big Update

Social media star Charli D’Amelio shared a big update via TikTok on August 14.

In addition to cutting her hair, D’Amelio revealed she added a puppy to her family.

“I chopped my hair off so it’s pretty short … looks pretty bad right now,” she said at the beginning of the video.

She then panned to a clip of her dog Rebel and showed a video of her new puppy, Moody.

“She’s a new addition to the family,” D’Amelio said.

The star said Moody’s name is “Moo” for short, “because she looks like a little cow.” D’Amelio didn’t reveal the breed of the dog, but she’s white with black spots.

D’Amelio, 19, competed on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2022 and won the Mirrorball trophy with Mark Ballas as her partner.

Ballas came out of retirement to dance with D’Amelio.

“I was extremely hesitant about joining this season & was leaning towards saying no as I felt this chapter of my life had come to a close,” Ballas wrote via Instagram in November 2022.

Ballas said he wasn’t sure why her returned to the ballroom after a five-year break, but he knew there was something special about D’Amelio when they met.

“Over the following weeks we built a bond, friendship & trust that was unique & unbreakable,” he said.

D’Amelio Updated Fans With Some ‘Random’ Facts

In the second part of her video, D’Amelio told her fans that her favorite shows right now are “Modern Family and “Jersey Shore.”

D’Amelio said in the TikTok video that she only wears silver jewelry and even though she has her license, she doesn’t drive.

The dancer revealed she’s only driver twice since obtaining her license, and one time she drove less than a mile from her house. She said she “had to pull over to the side of the road for 45 minutes” and then have someone else drive her back home.

She said she still likes to drink Dunkin’ Donuts, but now her order is a cold brew with whole milk and sugar.

D’Amelio’s TikTok videos regularly get millions of views, and her update video was no exception. Two days after it was uploaded, it had already garnered more than 16.6 million views.

Will Ballas Return to ‘DWTS’?

It’s unclear if Ballas will return to “DWTS” for season 32.

“I don’t know [if I’m coming back],” Ballas told Us Weekly in November 2022. “You know the older I get, I try to stay very present in the moment, you know, and I think that was like a big part of creating these dances.”

“Every week I put, I tried to put every aspect of creativity, care, musicality, nuance into each one,” the dancer told the publication. “I think you can only do that by staying totally in the moment of each time.”

“My body couldn’t even fathom a thought of doing this [in] six months, so I’ll let you know down the line,” he added to Us Weekly.

As of now, season 32 of “DWTS” only has one confirmed star: “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix. Usually by now, more people from the cast would have been announced, but The Hollywood Reporter said some reality TV shows might be impacted by the dual strikes — SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild — in Hollywood.