DWTS Champ Shocks Fans With Unexpected New Look: PHOTOS

A “Dancing With the Stars” champ completely changed up her look for Coachella, leaving many of her fans completely shocked. On April 15, 2023, Charli D’Amelio shared some pictures of herself with very short blond hair, sending many of her fans into a frenzy.

“coachella 1 charli 0,” she captioned a post, which included a few snaps of her new look. Her caption referred to a minor injury that she suffered, perhaps from a fall, that left one of her knees cut up and bloody. She posted a photo of the injury and had been wearing a white bandage around her knee in all of her other photos.

It didn’t take long for fans to fill up the comments section of the post, many ignoring her injury and focusing on the reasons that she decided to give up her long, dark hair.

However, in photos she shared a few hours laters in her Instagram Stories, D’Amelio’s hair was back to normal, suggesting that she was simply wearing a wig. In the snaps, D’Amelio was hanging out with some pals, including Kourtney Kardashian, who is married to the father of D’Amelio’s boyfriend, Landon Barker.

Barker also made a couple of appearances on D’Amelio’s Instagram post about the music festival as well.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Charli D’Amelio’s Haircut & New Color on Instagram & Many Hoped it Was Only Temporary

D’Amelio, who won the Mirrorball Trophy in season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside ballroom pro Mark Ballas, wore a black lace tube top that featured long sleeves, as well as a matching skirt that was accentuated by a chunky belt. She completed the look with a couple of necklaces, a pair of combat-style boots, and a pair of sunglasses.

The most noticeable thing about D’Amelio’s Coachella look, however, was her short, blond hair, which fell just below her chin. Many fans couldn’t believe just how different she looked without her signature locks.

“CHAR WTF HAPPENED,” one person wrote.

“NOO CHARLIE UR HAIR NOO I MISS IT SM OMGG I MISS IT SM IM CRYING NOW,” someone else added.

“pls tell me that’s a wig,” a third comment read.

“charli PLEASE tell me that’s a wig because i’ll cry,” a fourth Instagram user said.

“This better be a wig dude,” echoed another.

Charli D’Amelio’s Sister Dixie D’Amelio Dyed Her Hair Blond in March 2023

Many fans were left surprised by D’Amelio’s older sister Dixie D’Amelio dyed her hair from dark brown to blond in March 2023.

“So scary,” Dixie D’Amelio captioned an Instagram video from the day she decided to bleach her hair. Overall, fans seemed to love the change and expressed such in the comments section of her post.

Because of Dixie D’Amelio’s recent hair change, some fans accused Charli D’Amelio of copying her by bleaching her hair, but that doesn’t seem to be the case because Charli D’Amelio was wearing a wig. Moreover, Dixie D’Amelio has a pixie cut of sorts, and Charli D’Amelio’s Coachella hair wasn’t nearly as short.

