DWTS Finalist Teases New Romance on Social Media

On April 1, 2023, some fans noticed that “Dancing With the Stars” finalist JoJo Siwa seemingly teased a new romance at the end of a TikTok video she posted.

“Happy feelings are ment [sic] to be shared,” she captioned the video. The video began with Siwa dancing around and doing cartwheels. “Things I haven’t shown you for the last month….” read the text over that portion.

At the very end of the video, Siwa shared a photo of her holding hands with someone, though their faces weren’t visible. “Heart is happy,” the caption read.

Here’s what you need to know:

JoJo Siwa’s Video Contained Many Clues That She’s in a New Relationship

Siwa shared a few photos of what appears to be a new romance. In one pic, she was holding a puppy who was sleeping across her chest. “He’s saving your spot,” she captioned the snap. In another pic, Siwa was holding what looked like an iced coffee that had a message written on the lid.

“Have a good day. Love you,” the message read. Siwa captioned that post, “My heart. Thank you beautiful.”

Next up was a mirror selfie of Siwa wearing Los Angeles Lakers gear. “You left this outfit here. I’m wearing it today,” read Siwa’s caption. She also shared a photo of cookies that were sent to her by her apparent new love interest. She referred to the mystery girl as “my precious girl” in one caption and wrote “I’m obsessed with you” in another.

It didn’t take long for fans to comment on the post, many wondering who the mystery girl is and others trying to guess. Quite a few fans also wanted to express their opinions of Siwa jumping from relationship to relationship so quickly.

“Youre always with a new girl i dont even get excited about it anymore,” one comment read.

“Sometimes it’s okay to be single for a while,” read another comment.

JoJo Siwa Split From Avery Cyrus in December 2022

Siwa has gone public with a handful of relationships, including one with Kylie Prew in 2021 that lasted into 2022. The two had met on a cruise ship and fell in love. According to People magazine, they originally broke things off in November 2021 before getting back together only to split again in June 2022.

From there, Siwa ended up dating Avery Cyrus. The two started off as friends before making things official in October 2022, according to Us Weekly. However, two months later, Siwa confirmed they had ended their relationship.

“We decided that we are better off as friends,” Siwa said on TikTok. “We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out,” she added.

Following the split, Cyrus gave a statement to E! News.

“From my perspective me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends. The relationship was very real, and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family,” Cyrus shared, adding, “I’m still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me and I’m saddened and confused by the situation.”

