DWTS Champ ‘Blown Away’ & Inspired by Former Contestant’s Work

A former “Dancing with the Stars” champion recently gushed over a DWTS alum’s advocacy work. Charli D’Amelio opened up season 7 alum Kim Kardashian and her passion for prison and probation reform. After learning more, D’Amelio seems eager to follow in Kardashian’s footsteps.

Here’s what you need to know:

Charli D’Amelio Was Inspired by Kim Kardashian’s Reform Work

On April 16, D’Amelio talked with People about her growing passion and advocacy for prison and probation reform. The media outlet noted that D’Amelio has joined the organization REFORM Alliance. The organization works to help “Gen Z” prioritize issues of supervision reform.

“I heard Kim speak on this issue at a dinner hosted at Michael Rubin’s house that really kicked off the idea for REFORM’s Future Shapes Advisory Council,” D’Amelio explained.

As the REFORM Alliance website notes, Rubin is a successful entrepreneur. He was a partner of the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers. Rubin became passionate about justice reform because of his friendship with rapper Meek Mill.

Bleacher Report shared in 2018 that Rubin was instrumental in helping Meek resolve ongoing legal issues he had experienced.

During the dinner D’Amelio attended, she listened as Kardashian talked about “what inspired her to get involved in fighting for reform and gave us advice on how to use our platforms to change policies and help people in the system.”

I reunited with my war angel @KimKardashian and honored her with the @ActionForGood_ #ChampionOfJustice Award. So many of my dear friends and loved ones came from all over to celebrate #FiveYearsFree including @terrycrews @rebeccakcrews and the one and only @theshawnholley. pic.twitter.com/AwYMs6381J — Alice Marie Johnson (@AliceMarieFree) June 10, 2023

“Dancing with the Stars” fans may remember Kardashian’s involvement in the release of Alice Marie Johnson.

D’Amelio explained, “Kim said she had to do something to help this woman, and eventually her efforts helped free Ms. Alice.”

“I was really blown away by the impact she’s had,” D’Amelio said of Kardashian. She left the dinner feeling “inspired” to continue learning about the issues. She also feels compelled to “use my platform to shine a light on what’s happening in our probation and parole system.”

The DWTS Champion Is Eager to Learn More About the Issues & Get Further Involved

The “Dancing with the Stars” champion also talked about what has led her to become passionate about reform. “I’ve met people who have been in the system, and some of the stories about being trapped in this cycle are heartbreaking.”

In a video shared on the REFORM Instagram page, D’Amelio shared, “We can all use our platform and our voices to help pass more laws, and help more people.” She added, “This is not about excusing crimes. It’s about a system that cares more about being punitive due to technicalities.”

She explained, “The main people that end up suffering are the children. Meeting the young kids affected by the cycle really broke my heart.”

After REFORM announced D’Amelio’s involvement on their Instagram page, some followers praised the “Dancing with the Stars” champion.

One person commented, “Now this is what you use your platform for!”

“thankyou charli for using [your] platform…me and so many others know how good you are as a person,” a fan added.

Several other REFORM supporters signaled their appreciation by commenting with strings of emoji, like icons representing applause, fire, or clapping hands.