DWTS Champ & Beau End Romance, Ex Says They Split to ‘Focus on Ourselves’

A former “Dancing with the Stars” champion is single again, as her now ex-boyfriend has announced the end of their romance. Charli D’Amelio, who won season 31 of DWTS with her dance partner Mark Ballas, had been dating musician Landon Barker for over a year.

Barker supported D’Amelio throughout her run on “Dancing with the Stars.” He showed up in the audience in person during D’Amelio’s journey, and she gushed over him during a post-show interview.

D’Amelio told “Access Hollywood” in September 2022 that Barker, and his full family, are “Super happy for me and that means a lot.” He had been present on that show day as well to support his girlfriend.

Now, however, Barker and D’Amelio have called it quits.

Here’s what you need to know:

Landon Barker Announced the End of His Romance With Charli D’Amelio

In an Instagram Story posted on February 7, Barker shared the news of his split with D’Amelio. “Hey everyone, I would like to let you guys know that Charli and I are no longer together,” the musician wrote.

Barker’s note continued, “We broke up to focus on ourselves. We are still friends and have so much love for each other.”

He also shared, “I am incredibly grateful for the time we shared and hope you can respect our decisions.”

People shared that the couple was first linked together romantically in June 2022. Barker, 20, had performed at a concert in Los Angeles, and D’Amelio, 19, was seen departing the venue with him.

The couple went public with their romantic relationship on social media in July 2022.

During their time together, the two did a magazine cover shoot. In April 2023, D’Amelio and Barker appeared together on the cover of Mini V magazine, a youth-focused offshoot of V magazine.

In addition, they regularly attended events together and gushed over one another on social media. As of this writing, they are still following one another on Instagram. D’Amelio has not yet posted anything about the split.

Fans of D’Amelio & Landon as a Couple Are Saddened by the Split

In August 2022, D’Amelio told Entertainment Tonight that she gave her sister Dixie credit for getting the romance started. Charli admitted, “It just kind of happened out of nowhere.”

During their time together, Barker even got a tattoo of D’Amelio’s eye on his bicep, shared People. In June 2023, he posted about the tattoo mid-process via his Instagram Stories. D’Amelio was apparently by his side, as she posted about it as it happened, too.

D’Amelio and Barker also adopted a dog together in October 2023, according to People. The couple named the dog “Moody” and they got her in Nashville, Tennessee.

Fans of the couple expressed their dismay online after Barker’s statement.

“charli and landon broke up :( i just love them so much together. but im glad they are focusing on their self,” one fan tweeted.

“i hope it’s a ‘break’ and that they will get back together,” tweeted another fan who thought the couple was “cute together!”

“so the landon and charli broke up! WHAT! they went so well together,” someone else exclaimed.