‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Concerned About Front-Runner Following Semi-Finals

Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” is coming to an end in the coming week with the finale set to air on November 21, 2022. Some fans were concerned after the previous episode, however, when one contestant looked like they weren’t doing too well.

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas performed two times during the semi-finals, and they earned a perfect score from the judges each time. Their first dance was a Viennese Waltz to “Glimpse of Us” by Joji, and their second was a Paso Doble to “Espana Cani” by Pascuak Marquina.

After the Paso Doble, some fans noticed that D’Amelio looked paler than usual.

Fans Were Worried About D’Amelio After the Paso Doble

Fans took to Reddit after D’Amelio and Ballas danced for their second time to express concern about the dancer.

“Did anyone else notice how terrified Charli looked after that dance?” one person wrote.

One reply reads, “Yes, that took a lot out of her – sounds like stress. She said dance rehearsal didn’t go well and she was freaking out before.”

Another person wrote, “I think she was really out of breath! She suffers from anxiety too so it could’ve been mixed with that/just being terrified.”

Ballas posted a video on his Instagram Stories after the dance to update fans.

“Still out of breath, my legs are about to fall asleep,” D’Amelio said in the video.

Ballas added, “Charli almost threw up at the end.”

“Almost threw up at the end, also right before. I’m just like, feeling all the emotions at once,” D’Amelio shared. “I’m doing it!”

Ballas shared that he’s proud of his partner.

Speaking with Fox News, Ballas shared that the couple had a mishap during the dress rehearsals for the routine. After D’Amelio said she had never nailed the dance before the live show, Ballas shared his story from rehearsals.

“Actually during dress rehearsal, Charli had a wipeout,” he said. “You know, that can be quite scary. We got up and carried on, but, you know, we shook it off. … I’m very proud.”

The two also shared their reactions to Len Goodman’s looming exit, which was announced during the semi-finals episode. Ballas shared that Goodman trained his parents, meaning he’s known Goodman for most of his life.

“There’s definitely a picture of him holding me as an infant. … I have nothing but respect for him. He’s a legend and an icon of the sport,” Ballas shared.

D’Amelio shared that it was an “honor” to be judged by Goodman.

What Will Happen on the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finale?

Each remaining couple will move on to the finale, which will feature four of the remaining couples dancing multiple times as well as some returning contestants performing.

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber will be performing a new number, and contestant Joseph Baena has promised to return for the finale.

D’Amelio and Ballas will get multiple chances to perform during the “Dancing With the Stars” finale. Each couple will perform a freestyle along with another yet-to-be-announced dance. If D’Amelio is able to score all 10s for her dances next week, she will be the first-ever contestant to be on the top of the leaderboard throughout the entire competition.

The “Dancing With the Stars” season finale airs on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.