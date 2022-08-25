A Celebrity & Their Mom Join DWTS Season 31

“Dancing With the Stars” is bringing on a huge social media star for season 31. Charli D’Amelio, one of the most-followed people on TikTok, is set to join the season 31 cast, according to TMZ.

The reality star and her mother, Heidi, will both be part of the new season, the outlet reports.

Sources told TMZ that Heidi and Charli will be competing against one another on the upcoming season of the show.

The stars not only have large social media followings, but they also star in the reality show “The D’Amelio Show,” which premiered in 2021 on Hulu.

Charli Has a Huge Following

As an influencer and part of the DWTS cast, Charli follows in the footsteps of Olivia Jade Giannulli and pop star JoJo Siwa as celebrities with large social media presences making their way into the ballroom.

Charli boasts the second-highest following on TikTok with 145.7 million followers. There, she posts dance videos as well as updates fans on her life and products that she loves. The star also joins the roster of celebrities who have dance experience. She’s been taking dance lessons since she was a young girl.

Heidi boasts over 2 million followers on TikTok and is a fixture on “The D’Amelio Show” alongside Charli.

The announcement has not officially been made by Disney+, as no cast announcements are expected until September. The information leaking could move up the timeline, however.

Celebrities Who Want to Join ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Multiple celebrities have expressed interest in joining “Dancing With the Stars” season 31.

Robert Irwin, animal rights activist, brother of “Dancing With the Stars” champion Bindi Irwin, and son of the late Steve Irwin, has also said he’d love to be on the show.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Robert talked about his desire to join the show.

“We’ve gotta do that, don’t we?” he told the outlet when asked if he would be on “Dancing With the Stars. ” Yeah, I reckon it’s about time, eh?”

He says he doesn’t know how well he would do in the competition, but “I’d definitely giving it a go. I reckon [Bindi] could give me some tips. I think it’s be a lot of fun.”

He added, “I don’t know how far I’d go. But it’d be entertaining.”

Jordan Chiles, who competed as a gymnast at the 2020 summer Olympics and won a silver medal in the team event, has expressed interest in joining the show.

During the 2022 ESPYs, Chiles chatted with Variety on the red carpet and said she’d love to be on the competition show.

Chiles was asked if she would even have time to do the ballroom competition after being asked.

“I’d love to do ‘Dancing With the Stars,’” she shared. “That’s something, maybe this season, you never know what can happen. But crossing my fingers. We’ll see if I have time.”

In an interview with Barstool Sports “Rasslin’”, AEW star and World Champion Britt Baker said that she would like to join the show. She’d be following in the footsteps of professional wrestlers Stacy Keibler, who finished third in season 2, Chris Jericho, who appeared on season 12, Nikki Bella, who was partnered with her now-fiance Artem Chigvintsev in season 25, and Mike “The Miz” who was on season 30 of the show.

“My favorite talent winning show is absolutely ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and I’m manifesting my… I’m gonna be on it, yeah.” she said.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro. Professional dancers who are returning include Daniella Karagach, Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov, Cheryl Burke, and Witney Carson.

