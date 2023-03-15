Former DWTS Judge Makes Red Carpet Debut With New Beau

Season 17 guest judge on “Dancing With the Stars,” Cher has made her new romance red carpet official. The “Believe” singer stepped out with her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards at Versace’s Fall-Winter 2023 fashion show held in Los Angeles on March 9, 2023.

Cher, 76, and Edwards, 36, posed for photos and even shared a few kisses as photogs snapped away on the red carpet. Cher chose an electric blue ensemble for the evening, rocking a pair of leggings along with a corset-style top and a pair of chunky boots in a matching hue. She added a biker-style jacket complete with stud hardware to complete the look. In comparison, Edwards’ look was more subdued as he opted for an all black look from head to toe.

Cher and Edwards met at Paris Fashion week in September 2022, according to People magazine.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cher & Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards Are Said to Be ‘Very Much in Love’

Cher, who was previously married to Sonny Bono (1964-1975) and then to Greg Allman (1975-1979), hasn’t gone public with a romance in many years. Despite seemingly trying to keep things on the down low for at least a little while, Cher and Edwards are no longer being shy when it comes to their love.

“They are very much in love,” a source told People magazine in February 2023. At the time, the couple was spotted at a pre-Grammys party. “They held hands all night and were very lovey-dovey and kissing often. They’re not talking marriage or anything like that, but they are exclusive and serious,” the source added.

On Christmas Day 2022, Cher sparked engagement chatter when she shared a photo of a pear-shaped diamond ring on Twitter. “There are no words,” she captioned the snap, adding her boyfriend’s name.

About a month later, Cher appeared to confirm that she and Edwards are engaged. On January 19, 2023, paparazzi caught up with the couple and asked Cher how the engagement was going.

“It’s going okay, it’s going okay,” she responded. The video of the interaction was posted by TMZ.

In various photos from the Versace show, Cher did appear to be wearing the diamond ring, though it was on her middle finger.

Cher Has Defended Her Romance With Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards

Edwards is a music executive who once dated Amber Rose. The two share one son together. Although he and Cher have a considerable age gap, the “Turn Back Time” singer has defended her decision to go for a younger guy.

“If I hadn’t met younger men in my life, I would have never had a date because older men just didn’t like me all that much,” Cher said on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in December 2022. She has previously dated Tom Cruise, Richie Sambora, and Jon Bon Jovi — all of whom have been younger than her.

“I have had a couple of boyfriends that were hovering around my age, but they just didn’t like me for some reason. Maybe younger men don’t care if you’re funny or outrageous or want to do stupid things and you have a strong personality. I’m not giving up my personality for anybody,” she told Clarkson.

