DWTS Pro’s Ex May Be Getting Remarried Soon

The ex-husband of “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke may be heading down the aisle once more. Matthew Lawrence has been dating TLC’s Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas for a few months, and the two seem to be getting serious.

On the March 17, 2023, episode of the “Ryan Cameron Uncensored” radio show, Chilli responded to comments that Lawrence previously made about wanting to have children, according to Page Six. When asked about the possibility of starting a family, Chilli made one thing very clear.

“I gotta be married for sure … and I’m not married, yet,” she said, emphasis on the word “yet.” Chilli has one son with her ex Dallas Austin.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chilli Clarified Matthew Lawrence’s Comments About Having Kids Together

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lawrence gushed about his new romance, which was made Instagram official in December 2022.

“My life is in a complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli. I’ve never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before, so it’s quite special. She’s a really, really special human being,” he told the outlet. He was later quoted as saying that the “plan” was to start a family with Chilli — but that’s actually not what he said, according to his girlfriend.

“They didn’t show that part but when you go on there and you see the whole interview then you see he was not talking about us working on having a baby … because that’s not what’s happening,” she clarified on the “Ryan Cameron Uncensored” show (per Page Six). She explained that Lawrence was actually talking about his brother having kids.

In another interview with E! News, Lawrence also said that his comments were taken out of context and made it clear that he “didn’t mean to put any pressure” on Chilli.

Cheryl Burke Is Open to Dating Again Following Her Divorce

Burke filed for divorce from Lawrence in February 2022, according to Us Weekly. Over the past several months, she has often posted on social media about taking time to heal and she’s opened up about that process on her new podcast, “Burke in the Game,” as well.

Burke hasn’t gone public with any relationships since her divorce, but she has said that she is open to meeting someone new.

“If the right guy comes along so be it but I am not searching,” she told E! News on the red carpet at Elton John’s 2023 Oscars Viewing Party. “As I’ve changed the characteristics of somebody I’d be interested in has changed. It’s about somebody who wants to grow and evolve because without it life can be very stagnant and I’m not about to live that again,” she added.

As far as her ex-husband is concerned, Burke seems happy for him. On the March 9, 2023, episode of “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever” with Chris Harrison, Burke said that she’s a big fan of Chilli and wished Lawrence nothing but the “best.”

