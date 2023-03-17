Newest DWTS Couple Reunites in Las Vegas

The newest couple to come out of “Dancing With the Stars” reunited in Las Vegas. Daniel Durant traveled to Sin City to cheer on his girlfriend, ballroom pro Britt Stewart, and the rest of the DWTS cast as they wrapped up the 2023 live tour.

“Cheering @brittbenae and the @dwtstourofficial crew on their last show tonight,” Durant captioned a post on his Instagram Stories on March 12, 2023.

Durant and Stewart were partnered together on season 31 of the popular dance competition show. Their chemistry outlasted the show and the two ended up falling in love. After weeks of speculation, the two made their romance Instagram official on Valentine’s Day.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Daniel Durant’s Post on Social Media

Shortly after Durant shared his post at the DWTS show in Las Vegas, someone shared a screenshot of it on Reddit where fans reacted.

“So sweet! I love that these two found each other and hope we can add them to the success of couples that met on DWTS,” one person commented on a thread about Durant and Stewart reuniting.

“I truly believe they’ll be engaged in the next year. They have such a spend bond,” someone else added.

“They are the absolute cutest,” a third comment read.

“This is so sweet!! He could’ve gone to the Oscars parties, but he chose to fly to Vegas and support Britt instead. He’s such a gem,” a fourth Redditor said.

Durant, who was born deaf, finished season 31 in fifth place. He and Stewart communicated through sign language on the show and Durant had an interpreter on hand to facilitate some of that interaction.

Daniel Durant Joined Britt Stewart on Tour for a Handful of Dates

Following the live shows, Durant was offered an opportunity to be a part of the DWTS tour, which he decided to do. He joined the cast on a few tour dates and was able to dance with his girlfriend in front of live audiences.

“Thank you to the incredible @danielndurant for dancing with us on #DWTSTour! It is a true gift watching you on that stage every night. The passion, commitment, and joy you bring to your work is infectious, and your positive spirit radiates through everything you do. Witnessing you reunite on stage with @brittbenae (and @gaberealgomez of course) was unforgettable and magical, and we know it’s only the beginning,” read a post from the official DWTS Tour’s Instagram account on February 16, 2023.

Stewart also shared a tribute post to her boyfriend after he wrapped up his time on tour.

“It’s now been over a week without @danielndurant on tour and it just doesn’t feel the same! I’m so proud of Daniel for bringing such a radiant and contagious energy to the @dwtstourofficial stage and everything he does in life! He makes any space he’s in feel full and bright. I’m really so grateful that the whole #TeamSignToShine was able to experience tour and share our hearts with all of you! I will always cherish those memories,” she captioned an Instagram post on February 24, 2023.

Neither Stewart nor Durant have shared any future plans as far as if they will move in together, but they will be in the same start for an extended period of time now that the tour is over, which will give them a break from having a long distance relationship.

