DWTS Pro Calls Out ‘Cheating’ Ex, Alleges They Stole From Her

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke is not holding back in new TikTok videos aimed at one of her exes.

Burke uploaded a TikTok video along with the caption, “I remember when… #irememberwhen #whenilostmymind #imean #howlowcanyougo”

In the video, Burke put the words, “When you find out that your cheating ex stole one of your crystals to give as a gift to the other woman…”

She did not call out an ex by name in the post.

Burke Says She Is ‘Winning at Life’ Amid Her Divorce

Burke also uploaded another scathing TikTok video about her ex.

“When you and your family watch me thriving and winning at life after leaving his a** for good from the comfort of your own home,” she wrote.

She captioned the video, “And when you think of me… :) #amithebestyoueverhad #90dayfiance #thriving #winning.”

Burke and her now ex-husband, Matthew Lawrence, met in 2007, and they dated for one year before splitting up. Then, the two reconnected and reconciled in 2017. In 2018, the two got engaged before getting married in May 2019.

Burke filed for divorce in February 2022 after almost three years of marriage, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time.

The two are set to go to trial over custody of their dog, a Frenchie bulldog named Ysabella, in January 2023, and Burke has been open about her love for her dog.

In the October 31, 2022 episode of her podcast “Burke In the Game,” the professional dancer opened up about going through a lot in her personal life.

“I’ve been very emotional lately, like very sad, anxious a little bit, but more just like trying to process my emotions,” Burke shared.

Burke Offered Advice to Fans Who Think She Shares Too Much

Burke spoke with E! News at the IMARAïS Beauty be Sommer Ray x FLIP launch party on November 3, 2022.

“Unfollow me,” she told the outlet. “Don’t waste the time to comment because I do know for a fact that I’m helping at least one person. If that’s what it is, so be it.”

She added, “At the end of the day, those people I feel might need to take a note a little bit and really just understand that this is somebody’s story. I’m not making this up.”

Burke also told the outlet that there are things she keeps personal to her.

“But this, to me, is my duty,” she added. “This is my duty from the platform that I have to share my story to hopefully, again, help one person know that they’re not alone.”

Burke joined the “Not Alone Challenge” on November 10, 2022, in hopes of making her followers feel less alone during the holiday season.

“Today, I join the #NotAloneChallenge to remind everyone that you’re #NotAlone over the holidays,” she wrote on Instagram. “We’re raising awareness and funds to provide free mental health resources for everyone. No one should have to struggle in silence.”

She challenged Leah Remini and Peta Murgatroyd to join in on the challenge.

The challenge was started by singer-songwriter Jewel along with IHeartRadio.

“We’re raising awareness and funds to provide free mental health resources to mental health deserts. No one should have to struggle in silence. As such, I’m donating a personal song and challenging @aryehbourkoff and #SteveWozniak to join me,” Jewel wrote on Instagram to launch the challenge.

