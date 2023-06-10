DWTS Pro Debuts Completely New Look: PHOTO

Newly retired “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke decided to change up her look ahead of the Race To Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala.

Burke sported freshly trimmed bangs when she stepped out at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California, on June 02, 2023. “Such a fun night,” Burke captioned an Instagram post the day after the event.

In the photo, Burke was wearing a single sleeve blue gown and a pair of nude heels. However, most fans commented on Burke’s hair, which was chic and trendy.

Fans Really Seemed to Like Cheryl Burke’s New Look

Burke has been known to change her hairstyle and color over the years. She’s had short, dark hair, as well as long, straight hair, and she’s also sported highlights from time to time.

In July 2022, for example, Burke shared a photo of another new look on Instagram. “Obsessed with the new hair!! Do we love?” she captioned the post, asking her fans what they thought. A few months earlier, Burke had long, dark hair styled in loose waves. “Good hair day. Thanks Kelsey!” she captioned an Instagram snap.

Many fans complimented Burke on her new look in the comments section of her recent Instagram post.

“Wow. i swear i didnt reconize [sic]. Stunning,” one person wrote.

“Wow wow wow love the bangs, you look amazing hun,” someone else added.

“Love what you did to your hair. You look amazing Beautiful,” a third comment read.

“Yes!! And you’re so pretty in that blue dress @cherylburke and even your hair is so pretty,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Cheryl Burke Had Bangs in 2013

This isn’t the first time that Burke gave bangs a try. In 2013, she shared a picture of herself with long, dark hair along with cut-in bangs. At the time, some people commented and let Burke know that they loved her bangs, with one person even tweeting that bangs “really work” for her.

Burke has really been focusing on self-love and self-care following her divorce from Matthew Lawrence in February 2022. On June 6, 2023, Burke shared a video in which she gave her followers some tips for getting over a break-up. “Ways to reclaim your power when going through a breakup,” her caption read, in part.

“Learn something new. Focus on bettering yourself,” Burke said, adding that she learned transcendental meditation. She went on to say that dating oneself is also a good way to heal after a split. “It’s very empowering,” she said.

In the video, Burke wore a headband to hold back all of her hair — and her new bangs — while she applied makeup to her face. She began her routine by applying under eye patches. She later applied foundation and powder before the camera cut away and came back to show her with full eye makeup.

Burke went on to suggest that newly single people “get a dog” because it can really help feelings of loneliness. “She got me out of the house. She walked me,” Burke wrote of her pup.

