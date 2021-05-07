‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Picks Up Hosting Gig

Cheryl Burke is a professional dancer and two-time champion on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” and a choreographer. Now, the dancer is set to host an award show geared toward dancers and choreographers.

Burke has been announced as the host of the 2020 World Choreography Awards, which are to be held on Sunday, May 16 at 6 p.m. PT at the Avalon in Hollywood.

This time around, there are no dances from “Dancing With the Stars” nominated for awards, but “Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough was nominated for a performance on the now-canceled show “World of Dance.” Hough has taken home plenty of World Choreography Awards in the past including the 2019 digital content choreography award.

The World Choreography Awards Celebrate Creativity and Innovation

According to the World Choreography Awards website, the award show “celebrates creativity and innovation by recognizing excellence in the art of media choreography.”

The show begins with a red carpet and has been hosted by the likes of Kenny Wormald and Riker Lynch, and it has been attended by celebrities like Paula Abdul, Derek Hough, Travis Wall, Mandy Moore, Twitch and YouTube influencers.

“The award show is unique, exciting, and has never been done before at this caliber,” the website reads. “Help us celebrate the 10th annual World Choreography Awards.”

Burke Opened Up About Mental Health Awareness

In an Instagram post, Burke opened up about mental health in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. Burke is often open about personal topics on her social media and YouTube channel.

“I think there is still a lot of stigma involved in talking about it and that is something I want to change because it shouldn’t be that way,” Burke wrote. “Taking care of our mental health is just as important as taking care of your physical body, in my opinion.”

She added, “So, I share my stories and experiences in the hopes that it may help even one of you feel less alone in yours. There are so many things that have been beneficial for me – talk therapy, dance and movement, meditation, the list could go on and on.”

Burke went on to add that she wanted to challenge her followers to commit to their own mental health and share how they choose to do so with others.

“Don’t forget, even though we’re celebrating mental health awareness this month, we need awareness to continue year round,” Burke wrote. “Keep having the uncomfortable conversations and look out for yourself and those around you – you never know what someone may be going through. Love you all.”

Burke recently celebrated her 37th birthday and took some time to thank all of her friends and fans for being there for her along the way.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2021 for an all-new season. The new season will likely air starting in mid-September.

