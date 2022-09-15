‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Reaches Divorce Settlement: Details

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke has reached a settlement in her divorce from her now ex-husband Matthew Lawrence.

Burke and Lawrence met in 2007, and they dated for one year before splitting up. Then, the two reconnected and reconciled in 2017. In 2018, the two got engaged before getting married in May 2019.

Burke filed for divorce in February 2022 after almost three years of marriage, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time.

Burke & Lawrence Settled Their Divorce Quickly

According to Us Weekly, Burke and Lawrence were able to settle their divorce so quickly because they are honoring their prenuptial agreement.

In the prenup, according to Us Weekly, the two agreed that Burke would keep all money earned from “Dancing With the Stars,” residuals, and money earned from the QVC network.

Lawrence can keep all of his earned royalties, and neither of them will pay any spousal support.

According to The Blast, this is not common among celebrity divorces.

“The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership, rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court. I request that the court approve the agreement,” the document states, according to The Blast.

The Couple Is Debating Over Ownership of Their Dog

According to the court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the two will continue to try to come to an agreement about custody of their dog, Ysabella.

“The court expressly reserves jurisdiction for later determination of the issue of the ownership of the dog ‘Isabella,'” the court documents read. “On May 20, 2019, Petitioner and Respondent entered into a Premarital Agreement. The (agreement) is valid and enforceable in all respects, and neither Party challenges the validity of the Premarital Agreement. The terms of the Premarital Agreement are incorporated into this Judgment.”

After the settlement documents were reported on, Burke took to Instagram to share a life update with her fans.

“Little life update,” she wrote. “The last 3 months have been a whirlwind. It’s been filled with honestly many ups and some downs. As I continue to grow I try not to let these setbacks define how I see myself because as I’ve learned they are part of the process of this thing we call life.”

She added, “Certain stuff that I allowed to have power over me in the past, no longer carry that same weight in my life. In fact, the lesson I’ve learned is that these experiences come in my life and have enabled me to grow mentally, physically, and spiritually. With each lesson, trigger, and/or challenge that comes my way, I’m given growth and courage. It hasn’t always been easy, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. Sending you all so much love. Exciting things ahead.”]

Burke is partnered with meteorologist Sam Champion for “Dancing With the Stars” season 31.

“I am thrilled to announce my new partner @samchampin for #DWTS season 31!” she wrote on Instagram. “Sam has been a friend of mine for nearly 10 years and I cannot wait to bring our incredible friendship to you all this season on @disneyplus! Let’s go!!! #TeamThunderFromDownUnder #dancingwiththestars.”