Cheryl Burke’s Partner Welcomes Baby

Twelve-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte — who danced with Cheryl Burke on “DWTS — became a father for the third time. The professional American swimmer welcomed his baby, Georgia June, on June 21 with his wife, former Playboy model Kayla Rae Reid.

Reid, 31, shared a photo of Georgia wrapped in a leafy green swaddle with a blush-colored headband and bow.

“Georgia June Lochte 🤍 8 pounds of perfection. 6•21•23 — Thank you God for another miracle of life,” Reid wrote via Instagram on June 22.

In a post the following day, Reid shared pictures of herself and Lochte while she was in labor with Georgia and after she gave birth. “You’re already so loved, babygirl,” the Florida real estate agent captioned the post.

Reid and Lochte became engaged in 2016 and got married two years later, as noted by People. Their eldest child, Caiden Zane Lochte, is 6 years old, and their daughter Liv Rae, is 4 years old.

All of their children’s birthdays are in June.

Lochte celebrated Liv’s birthday on June 17, writing: “Daddy’s lil princess turning 4 today!!! you have me wrapped around your finger haha!”

On June 8, Lochte created a post for Caiden’s birthday.

“Happy 6th birthday to my lil boy… i remember as if it was yesterday when i held you for the first time when you were born,” Lochte, 38, said. “i held you to the sun of the delivery room raised you up to the light and cried saying the Lochte name lives on!! a miracle!!! one of the best things to ever happen to me, becoming a dad!”

Lochte appeared on season 23 of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2016 with Burke. They were eliminated in week 8.

Lochte and Burke Were Ambushed

After one of their first performances on “DWTS,” Lochte and Burke were ambushed by men wearing anti-Lochte T-shirts.

The incident occurred after “Lochtegate,” where he and fellow American swimmers — Gunnar Bentz, Jack Conger and James Feigen — claimed they were robbed at gunpoint during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

Lochte later admitted he “over-exaggerated that story” to NBC and took “full responsibility.”

Lochte said he was shaken after the protestors rushed the stage.

“It’s hard. I’m getting over it though,” Lochte told E! News. “It honestly feels like someone reached inside, took out my heart out and just stepped on it.”

Burke thanked everyone for their concern.

“I’m still trying to process everything that happened last night. My heart is aching for Ryan and his family. No one deserves that sort of behavior directed at them,” the professional dancer said via Instagram. “We all need to love each other and not be bullies or cowards. Let’s all just be positive for each other. My heartfelt thanks goes out to the security team at Dancing with the Stars.”

Burke Hung Up Her Dancing Shoes

Burke, 39, is no longer a professional dancer on “DWTS.” She quit the series in November 2022 after 26 seasons with the competition series.

“This show has been my 2nd family since I was 21 years old,” she wrote via Instagram. “The cast, crew & fans have seen me through my highest highs & some of my lowest lows, & I honestly don’t know who I would be today without them.”

“I also know that it is time for me to begin the next phase of my career, although dance will always be a part of me,” Burke continued. “I am excited about the idea of evolving, about being challenged in new ways… & I’m ready to face the uncertainty (though it’s scary as s***) of what the future holds.”

Burke was married to actor Matthew Lawrence from 2019 to 2022, per People.