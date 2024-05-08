Former DWTS Pro Scared About Future After Parting Ways With the Show

Retired “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke retired from the show in 2022 after 26 seasons. On the April 29 episode of her “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, she admitted that she gets scared about the future.

“The fact that it’s going into its 33rd season, I don’t necessarily think that I’m going to be a part of a show similar to this as far as the longevity goes. But I think my fear in general was when I made this decision to leave the show is like, what the hell am I going to do? And I’m still figuring it out and that sometimes is scary,” Burke, 38, admitted.

“It’s just like if you want to take a risk or if you want to change job professions or whatever you want to do, if you want to get out of a relationship, it’s always scary because there’s always this unknown. But for me, it’s it’s different because it’s like, I don’t know, I feel like sometimes, like, do they make the wrong decision to leave, you know?” she added.

In addition to hosting her podcast, Burke also makes regular appearances on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Cheryl Burke Wanted to Host ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Before officially parting ways with “Dancing With the Stars” as a pro, Burke weighed out a number of different options. One thing she was really interested in was hosting the show.

“They don’t see a place for me,” Burke said on a January 2023 episode of the “Talk Is Jericho” podcast. “Whether that’s at the judge’s table or as a possible co-host, and that’s okay. I’m grateful, thank you for this experience, but I’m going to move forward,” she added.

Now, in 2024, Burke is doing her best to stay hopeful.

“Career wise, I think I still have a lot of hope. I’m optimistic. Like it’s not like I am not working, right?” she said on her April 29 podcast. “I’m just doing something different. And I think it’s going to take, I’m very impatient. So like I expect things to happen, like especially when I work hard on something, the results, like I’m very result oriented,” she added.

Cheryl Burke Has Gone Through a Period of Change Since Departing DWTS

After retiring from “Dancing With the Stars,” Burke made another major life change when she moved out of her home in the Hollywood Hills.

“Goodbye to the Hollywood Hills,” she captioned an Instagram post in August 2023.

“Taking a look back at my home of 16 years, and all of the memories that were made. From my old after party days in my 20s (pre sobriety) to filming a live episode of DWTS with @codyrigsby when I got Covid. It’s bittersweet saying goodbye to the house that helped me grow into the woman I am today. But with many things, we need to recognize when we’ve outgrown a chapter in our life and need to move forward. To all of the beautiful people who helped create memories in this home, thank you for sharing this special place with me. A bit sad to say goodbye, but excited for this new chapter. Much love,” she added.

