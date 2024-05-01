DWTS Fans Upset by Derek Hough’s Risqué Bathroom Selfie

On April 27, longtime “Dancing With the Stars” cast member Derek Hough shared a new photo on Instagram. The ballroom-trained dancer posed in a mirror with his pants unbuttoned and no shirt on.

“Tour Training,” he captioned the post. Although Hough, 38, did not show off more than his washboard abs and toned mid-section, some people felt that the picture was out of character for Hough, who is generally pretty conservative when it comes to what he shares on Instagram.

Hough and his wife, Hayley Erbert, are back on tour, sharing their dance talents with fans all over the United States. The Symphony of Dance Tour was postponed for several weeks after Erbert underwent emergency brain surgery. However, the couple seems to be going well and is happy to be able to dance together once again.

Many Fans Thought Derek Hough’s Pic Was Too Much

Dozens of comments accumulated on Hough’s photo, with many fans thinking that the pic was too inappropriate for social media. Quite a few people felt that the risqué snap should have been for Hough’s wife’s eyes only.

“This pic should I think be for your wife only????” one person commented.

“Is this an ad for gigolo services? Haha You’re hot but what’s better than hot is classy dude,” someone else said.

“Zip it up bud….too much! Be humble and a little more modest,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“Pants too low. Why Derek? We don’t need to see that,” a fourth comment read.

Hough has shared photos of his body in the past, but it seems as though his unbuttoned pants are what had some fans feeling uncomfortable.

Derek Hough Previously Shared a Photo of Himself in Nothing but a Towel

It seems that Hough having his pants unbuttoned in his gym selfie is what set some people off.

In November 2023, Hough posed backstage wearing nothing but a towel, which was wrapped around his waist.

“Post show oufit,” he captioned the snap. Despite that particular picture being a bit on the risqué side, the comments were almost all supportive.

“Oh my! Derek you have 8 packs ab! Very nice,” one person wrote.

“Holy moly! Hayley is one lucky Lady,” someone else said.

Hough is very proud of his physique. In 2017, he chatted with Men’s Health about his diet and exercise routine.

“My fitness routine now is actually much more vigorous than when I was doing ‘Dancing With the Stars’,” he told the outlet at the time. “I’m getting older and I’m a very curious person, and I love to learn. I’m constantly moving,” he continued.

“I’ve actually been doing a lot of yoga — hot yoga sculpt — because I love sweating. People will be like ‘Oh, sweat is gross.’ I actually love it. It makes you feel like you’re working hard but also it’s getting rid of all that bad water,” he added.

Of course, a good amount of dancing doesn’t hurt, either.

